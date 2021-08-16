75% sold out at Summerland Signal Hill

Summerland Signal Hill a collection of 16 single-family homes with solar in the heart of Signal Hill, has just four residences left remaining. Priced from the mid-$800,000s, these detached, Farmhouse Modern homes all feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, private outdoor space, and two-car, direct access side-by-side garages.

Spanning 1,630 square feet across two stories, each residence has a private entrance with a sea blue front door and drought-tolerant landscaping. The main floor is primed for entertaining, featuring an open-concept kitchen, living and dining area, plus a powder room for guest use. Wood-look flooring runs throughout the space and is matched with soaring nine foot ceilings and expansive windows for a bright, airy feel.

The L-shaped kitchen includes a peninsula for breakfast bar seating and showcases durable quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinets, a ceramic tile backsplash, chrome-finished gooseneck faucet, and a Samsung stainless steel appliance package consisting of a free-standing electric range with five burners, a built-in microwave/hood combination, and a built-in quiet dishwasher with integrated digital touch controls.

The adjacent dining area overlooks the private outdoor space — depending on the lot, some are even equipped with privacy walls and views of the Long Beach skyline. Upstairs, a flex space provides the perfect nook for a workspace or kids’ craft table. Here you’ll also discover a convenient laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a relaxing master suite with a walk-in closet and enough space for a small sitting area.

The spa-like ensuite bathroom features a quartz-topped double vanity with a four-inch backsplash, a generous shower with a semi-frameless glass enclosure, surface-mount LED lighting over a full-width mirror, and a separated toilet with an elongated bowl.

The latest smart home technology comes standard at Summerland. Residents can expect Ring video doorbells, Honeywell programmable smart thermostats, media outlets, WiFi-enabled garage door openers, and Ubiquiti wireless access points for enhanced connectivity.

In an effort to lower utility costs and carbon emissions, each residence is also fitted with a 2.17-kilowatt solar system, pre-wiring for an electric vehicle charging station, dual-glazed low-E vinyl windows, a hybrid electric water heater, efficient forced-air heating, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and environmentally-friendly engineered lumber products.

Summerland is steps away from Hilltop Park, a verdant greenspace offering postcard-worthy views, walking paths, picnic areas and historical markers. Neighborhood hotspots include Mother’s Market & Kitchen , an organic grocery store with ready to eat meals, and Black Dog Coffee Roasters , a small business serving made-to-order beverages and locally-made baked goods.

Prospective buyers can schedule an appointment to tour the beautifully staged model home, open Thursday through Monday, by contacting the Community Sales Manager, Richard Castellon, at 562 248 6490 or richard@rchomesinc.com .

Please note: some staging is virtual and not all features may be available .

For more information, please visit rchomesinc.com/community/summerland-signal-hill/ .

