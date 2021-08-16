Cancel
NFL

Bears' David Montgomery had some soreness and didn't practice Monday

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears have battled injuries throughout training camp, which has sidelined some key starters at the halfway point of camp. Add running back David Montgomery to that list.

Montgomery had some soreness during the individual portion of Monday’s practice and didn’t practice during the team periods, the team announced.

Montgomery, who played just one snap against the Dolphins in Saturday’s preseason win, limped off early during that game and didn’t return. It sounds like that soreness carried over into Monday’s practice, and the team cautiously held him out.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy will be able to provide more clarity on Montgomery’s soreness (like where exactly he’s experiencing that soreness) when he meets with the media tomorrow morning ahead of practice.

Montgomery is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, where he was arguably the most dominant running back in the final six games of the 2020 season. He’ll be looking to build on that impressive performance this season, where Nagy said they’ll try to get him 20-plus carries per game, which wasn’t a luxury afforded Montgomery much last year.

