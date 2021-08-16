WATCH: The Honey Badger checks in at No. 58 in NFL top 100

The annual top 100 players from the NFL Network are starting to be released with plenty of former LSU Tigers waiting to see if they made the cut. It should come as a shock to no one to find the “Honey Badger” Tyrann Mathieu among them.

Mathieu checks in at No. 58 overall. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ swiss army knife on the defensive side of the ball can be found just about everywhere. Last year, Mathieu accounted for 62 tackles, six interceptions, nine passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown. He meant everything to that defense as they marched to a second-straight Super Bowl appearance.

Mathieu is heading into his ninth season in the NFL and third with the Chiefs. He played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17, then Mathieu spent the 2018 season with the Houston Texans. During that time he has played in 113 games. The Honey Badger racked up 534 tackles, 39 TFLs, 23 quarterback hits, 23 interceptions, 70 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and three recoveries.

You can hear what his peers had to say as they announced Tyrann Mathieu as the No. 58 player in the NFL:

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.