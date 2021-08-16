Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: The Honey Badger checks in at No. 58 in NFL top 100

By Patrick Conn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEogB_0bTChZvP00

The annual top 100 players from the NFL Network are starting to be released with plenty of former LSU Tigers waiting to see if they made the cut. It should come as a shock to no one to find the “Honey Badger” Tyrann Mathieu among them.

Mathieu checks in at No. 58 overall. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ swiss army knife on the defensive side of the ball can be found just about everywhere. Last year, Mathieu accounted for 62 tackles, six interceptions, nine passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown. He meant everything to that defense as they marched to a second-straight Super Bowl appearance.

Mathieu is heading into his ninth season in the NFL and third with the Chiefs. He played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17, then Mathieu spent the 2018 season with the Houston Texans. During that time he has played in 113 games. The Honey Badger racked up 534 tackles, 39 TFLs, 23 quarterback hits, 23 interceptions, 70 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and three recoveries.

You can hear what his peers had to say as they announced Tyrann Mathieu as the No. 58 player in the NFL:

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#Chiefs#Texans#Nfl Network#American Football#The Nfl Network#Lsu Tigers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Louisiana State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Tyrann Mathieu contract extension: Brett Veach says is 'tricky' for team

Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu is still searching for a contract extension, as he has just one year left on his deal and the team has not yet extended him. And while Jamal Adams’ extension on Tuesday could have put pressure on the Chiefs to get an extension completed soon, it sounds like Mathieu might be waiting for a while.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Louis Riddick has a shocking Justin Fields take

On “Get Up!” this morning with Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick was asked to predict whether or not rookie Chicago Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields will start less than or more than 10 games this upcoming season. Normally, these predictions are meaningless but Louis Riddick is one of few in the national...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Familiar faces at the top

The story of the battle involved with making this initial 2021 NFL power rankings is still told in whispers around the internet. We sharpened swords, loaded our muskets, and fixed bayonets. However, the rest of the staff wasn’t involved in the making of this list. No, I went rogue on this one and made some necessary changes.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLchatsports.com

New report makes it seem like Cardinals wasted their money on J.J. Watt

(Photo by Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK) J.J. Watt. After giving him a contract worth almost $30 million earlier this year, the Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to significantly reduce J.J. Watt’s time on the field in 2021. Heading into the 2021 season, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears have one of the best running back groups in the NFL

The most exciting part of this preseason so far, outside of Justin Fields, has been the Chicago Bears running back room. The performance of David Montgomery behind an injured and underperforming offensive line last year was impressive. The Bears expect big things from him this year. The Chicago Bears also...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Message To Justin Fields

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton made headlines with a comment about the team’s quarterback battle. Dalton made it clear he wants rookie quarterback Justin Fields to succeed. However, the veteran quarterback also made it abundantly clear that right now is his time – not Justin Fields’. “Do...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring RB LeSean McCoy

The Detroit Lions have made their fair share of running back upgrades over the course of the past two offseasons. They added D'Andre Swift and Jason Huntley (later was cut before the start of the regular season) via the 2020 NFL Draft, along with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson via free agency last offseason.
Posted by
The Discussion

My Top 5 Favorite NFL Players

My Top 5 Favorite NFL players. #5. Michael Vick may have a reputation of being the "bad guy" but his actions outside of the gridiron do not reflect his skill. Michael Vick is hands down the most mobile quarterback of all time and his ability to scramble out of the pocket and create opportunities for receivers was impeccable. Vick saw 4 different teams in his entire career and I believe he owes most of his success to the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2009 Vick was singed to the Eagles and he didn't see the field a lot. In 2010 Eagles QB Kevin Kolb was injured and Vick saw this as his opportunity to showcase his ability, and boy did he succeed. Vick continued to start for the Eagles through the playoffs and the team saw lots of success setting franchise records and a season high game of 59 points against the Washington Redskins. Michael Vick may of not made the smartest decisions when it came to his life but he will forever be remembered as a speedy, agile, nimble evader who could put defenders on ice-skates and still manage to throw a laser...….poor dogs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants rookie among top to watch during NFL preseason

NY Giants rookie Azeez Ojulari has had a fast start to training camp, and has the chance this preseason to carve out a significant role in the defense. The NFL preseason is officially underway, and as the NY Giants’ exhibition opener is rapidly approaching against the Jets on August 14 is rapidly approaching, one of the Giants‘ rookies is listed among the most intriguing in the league.
NFLallfans.co

Ranking top 10-6 NFL Defenses

The Bills have very good players at every level of the defense. The defensive line features Ed Oliver (11th in the NFL among interior defensive linemen in pressures in 2020), Mario Addision, and young players AJ Epenesa and Carlos Basham round them out up front. Their linebackers are studs; Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are well known for their chemistry, run stopping, and all around solid play.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Free Agents Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace Should Consider Signing

Following a 20-13 win at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener, there is a lot to be excited about in The Windy City. In his preseason rookie debut, Justin Fields showcased his elite athleticism and 4.4 speed. Rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another, Fields gave NFL fans a glimpse of his rare talent at the QB position. Making a few nice throws on the run across his body, Fields showed he can be a very serious threat to an NFL defense once he gets out of the pocket.
NFL247Sports

Three former Badgers on ESPN's top-25 up-and-coming prospects list

In June, a graph illustrated that Wisconsin Badgers players consistently outperform their NFL Draft statuses. There are several examples. A third-round pick in 2012, quarterback Russell Wilson frequently contends to be the league’s MVP. Running back James White, a fourth-round selection in 2014, has played a role in three Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots.
NFLsportswar.com

Watching NFL HOF introductions,

Were we aware that he had such a debilitating back injury his 1st Year? -- jdubforwahoowa 08/09/2021 07:58AM. And yes, I meant introductions, Boomer called them onto the stage. ** -- hooshouse 08/08/2021 7:06PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy