Disney has introduced a new service that will be replacing the former Fastpass, Fastpass+, and Maxpass at its domestic Disney Parks. Disney Genie Service, or simply Disney Genie, is a new service that will help guests get the most out of their day at Disney. The service itself is free but there are additions that can be purchased as well. The new technology that is a part of Disney Genie will help guide guests through the parks, spend less time in line, and get to experience even more magic.