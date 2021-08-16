Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Absinthe Rickey

By Recipe: Neal Bodenheimer
imbibemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo cocktail cultures merge in this delicious mashup. Taking inspiration from cocktail history in New Orleans and Washington, D.C., this Absinthe Rickey is a tale of two cities.

imbibemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Mashup#D C#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

How the Gin Rickey Became DC’s Most Iconic Cocktail

If you’re going to drink D.C.’s official cocktail, the Gin Rickey, do it in the District — obviously. Where within D.C. to drink it is the real question. You could go to the hotel bar at 1331 E Street, which stands where the Rickey was invented in the late 1880s: Shoomaker’s, now long gone. You could search out past winners of the annual Gin Rickey contest, like reigning champion Morgan Kirchner, the wine director at Imperial, or 2021 winner Ian White, who works at Mercy Me in Yours Truly Hotel.
New Orleans, LAimbibemagazine.com

Inside Look: Dauphine’s, Washington DC

Bar proprietor Neal Bodenheimer has always called New Orleans home. It’s where he was born and raised, and where his roots strengthened when he opened cocktail bars like Cure, Cane & Table, Peychaud’s, and Vals, an agave bar that debuted last summer. Most recently, he partnered with the East Coast group Long Shot Hospitality to share his hometown’s cocktail culture and cuisine with a new market: Washington, D.C. “I feel a lot of pride about our food and drink culture, and that’s how Dauphine’s started,” he says. “I feel really fortunate to get to see what people embrace there and what they don’t embrace, to see what will translate and the things that might not. It’s been a fun process.”
Recipesimbibemagazine.com

Pineapple Daiquiri

A simple update on the traditional Daiq. With a dose of pineapple rum in play, this pineapple daiquiri recipe from New Orleans is a simple pleasure.
Recipesthemanual.com

The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

As you know, we love all things fried chicken. It’s the ultimate comfort food no matter the day of the week, no matter the weather. We just can’t get enough of that golden brown and delicious chicken. The History of Fried Chicken. Europeans were the first to fry up chicken...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
Food & DrinksPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Mac And Cheese Expert Chris Allen Reviews Cheetos New Product

The only reason I am calling myself an expert is because I ate mac and cheese just about every day for years when I lived in Nashville trying to be a songwriter. I have prepared Mac and Cheese from every brand and have made them in every way. I put hot dogs in like my Mom used to do, pepper, salsa, you name it, I have probably made it that way. I even made mac and cheese with only Shedd's Spread and water. Yep, I didn't have much so I had to be creative.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Lynyrd Skynyrd postpones tour dates after Rickey Medlocke contracts COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd has postponed four of their concerts because longtime guitarist Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. In a note to fans, the band says their shows in Canton, OH; Jackson, MI; Atlanta, GA and Cullman AL will no longer go forward. “Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition,” the note adds.
Chicago, ILokcheartandsoul.com

Rickey Smiley On The Funny As Ish Tour: Chicago

Mike Epps’ #FunnyAsIsh Tour is coming to Chicago on February 16th, and I’ll be performing!! Check us out at the UIC Pavillion and you can get your tickets here: bit.ly/2TxsqC8. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Georgia Stateokcheartandsoul.com

Rickey Smiley Sings Background On “Midnight Train To Georgia”

I had to jump in and do background for “Midnight Train To Georgia” during Karaoke Night at the StarDome last night!! Maybe Gladys Knight will call me if she needs a fill-in Pip!!!! 😂😂😂. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Butter Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Butter Pecan. Some might call it the ice cream flavors of grandpas, but maybe Grandpa just has great taste because this flavor is buttery perfection. It’s rich and salty with that melt in your mouth sweetness that keeps you coming back for more. And it’s all those delicious flavors that we’re channeling in these Butter Pecan Shortbread Cookies.
Food & Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

Semolina Fritters

Bring the milk to a boil. Add 1/4 cup sugar, a pinch of salt, the lemon zest, and the semolina; stir to prevent clumps from forming; let it cook on low for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and incorporate the eggs and 1/2 tsp. baking powder. Stir vigorously to obtain a smooth batter.
Musicokcheartandsoul.com

Rickey Smiley Invites Black Tony To Karaoke Night

I invited Black Tony to the 1-year anniversary of my karaoke night at StarDome. It’s goin’ down on Monday, and I know Black Tony never comes to work, but you think he’ll show up??. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
RecipesFood52

Misugaru Milkshake

As a pastry chef, I still crave dessert—but I don’t always want to bake, which can feel like an extension of work. When I’m hankering for a treat (something quick, please), my mind turns to this creamy, just-sweet-enough shake. It hits the spot, comes together in under five minutes, and incorporates one of my favorite ingredients: misugaru. Misugaru is a Korean roasted mixed grain powder with a wonderfully earthy, almost nutty flavor. The exact blend and ratio of grains differ by brand, but may include a combination of ingredients like barley, rice, corn, white bean, sweet rice, brown rice, black rice, black bean, and millet. Packed with protein and nutrients, misugaru is often shaken or blended with water or milk and a sweetener like honey, topped off with ice, and enjoyed as a filling drink or meal replacement. I’ve found that the versatile powder can also shine in more unconventional applications like cake glazes and cookie dough. Store misugaru in the freezer to preserve freshness. In this decidedly more indulgent shake, I pair misugaru with cinnamon, which complements the multigrain powder’s nutty notes without taking center stage. Maple syrup adds a mellow sweetness, and vanilla ice cream, in tandem with oat milk, gives the drink a lovely, rounded richness. The result is creamy but also refreshing, and showcases misugaru in all its glory.
Drinksimbibemagazine.com

The Cleanse Cocktail

A rosemary-beet cordial brings richness to whiskey, ginger, and lemon. Combine all of the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a rocks glass, top with crushed ice, then garnish. Rosemary-Beet Cordial: Combine equal parts fresh beet juice and granulated sugar. For every quart of...
RecipesCape Gazette

Sweet corn chowder is a savory, versatile dish

Like many people interested in food, I frequently visit online cooking websites and chefs’ blogs while also subscribing to several magazines, such as Milk Street and Bon Appetit. When the most recent edition of the latter arrived, I paged through looking for inspiration and a destination for my latest collection of fresh produce, which included a half-dozen ears of sweet white corn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy