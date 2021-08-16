Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry to film Invictus documentary in the UK

By Celebretainment
deltanews.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry will return to the UK this year "with a camera crew in tow". The 36-year-old royal, who quit as a senior member of the Royal Family last year and moved to California with his wife Duchess Meghan, is reportedly set to travel to the UK to film a Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games.

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family#Covid#Archewell Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Lie Prince Harry Won't Cover in His Memoir, Say Sources

The news that Prince Harry is writing memoir due out next year has sent shock waves through Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, which were reportedly unaware a tell-all book penned by the prince was in the offing. The Royal Family had already been bracing for the worst with next month's release of the updated edition of 2020's sudsy Finding Freedom, which is said to cover the behind-the-scenes story of Megxit as well as the events in the Sussexes' lives since moving to California, as told by the couple's closest friends and allies.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Was Obsessed with Prince William Before She Ever Met Prince Harry: Report

Was Meghan Markle secretly obsessed with Prince William and the royal family in her college days before meeting Prince Harry? One tabloid is reporting it this week. Meghan Markle claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had no idea what she was getting herself into when she married into the British Royal Family. In fact, before meeting Prince Harry, Markle claimed she had never even researched him.
WorldHello Magazine

Duchess Meghan's £770 baby blanket for daughter Lilibet revealed

It was a lovely surprise to see the Duchess of Sussex's fun new video for her 40th birthday on Wednesday, in which the royal launched a new women's work initiative. Mother-of-two Meghan appeared with actress Melissa McCarthy in the video, while the family's pet dog, Guy, slept in the background and Prince Harry made a cameo juggling outside the window.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan Markle turns 40: A look at how she went from TV star to Duchess of Sussex in just a decade

Meghan Markle is ushering in a new decade as the royal is celebrating her 40th birthday Wednesday. Before marrying Prince Harry, Markle was making headlines as an actress, beginning with a 1995 appearance on "Married… with Children," per IMDb. From there, she made a one-off appearance on "General Hospital," the long-running ABC soap opera that her father, Thomas, worked on.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: How Low Will Prince Harry Go To Break Queen Elizabeth’s Heart?

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry has appeared shameless in his quest to trash his family. Ever since leaving the monarchy he has thrown the royal family under the bus without seeming hesitation. His latest move is a bombshell and reportedly has his grandmother Queen Elizabeth pleading with the royal runaway to cease and desist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince Harry’s spokesperson denies royal’s second book will be released upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry’s second memoir, which is part of a four-book deal, will not be released after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told Us Weekly that the claim, which was originally made by U.K.’s DailyMail is inaccurate. While the 36-year-old does have a four-book deal, none of the memoirs’ releases are contingent upon the queen’s health or passing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan created her own family disaster by not telling them about Prince Harry sooner, source says

Meghan Markle's family drama could have prevented years ago, a source claims to Fox News. The former "Suits" actress garnered global attention in late 2016 when she was rumored to be dating Prince Harry. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at a televised royal wedding viewed by millions. They now reside in Montecito, Calif. with son Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 3 months.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Will This Be Meghan And Harry's Hollywood Debut?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently taking some time off of work after welcoming their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quite a few things lined up when it comes to projects, and are expected to have a big 2022. For starters, Harry announced that he's writing his first memoir. On the Archewell website, the duke explained that he plans on sharing his story "not as the prince [he] was born but as the man [he has] become." Meanwhile, Meghan got the green light for a television project that she'd been working on. According to Deadline, the duchess will be a big part of an animated series titled "Pearl," that is slated for release on Netflix. Meghan will serve as executive producer for the series, which will feature a behind-the-scenes cast of talent from David Furnish to filmmaker Liz Garbus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy