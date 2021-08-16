Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Española, NM

Adoption Fees Waived at Animal Shelter

By From Press Release
Rio Grande Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Española Valley Humane Society will participate during the week of Aug. 16 to 22 in and “empty the Shelters” adoption event at 108 Hamm Parkway, off Lower San Pedro Road in Española. During the event adoption fees are waived for adult cats (6 months and older), senior dogs (7...

www.riograndesun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Cat#The Shelters#Dog#Espa Ola Humane#Espa Ola Valley Humane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY Coco is a Chihuahua mix who is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Coco is a cute and very nice little boy. He can be an escape artist. Coco loves squeaky toys. He would do best in a home with no small children.
Animalspurewow.com

10 Large Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets

At first glance, it’s easy to toss cats into the “small pet” category. While there are many small cat breeds, the large cat breeds on this list make a very good case for adding felines to the “big pet” category. They certainly aren’t lion-sized, but many are larger than the petite wild cats found around the world. While all domesticated cats retain and display plenty of their wild cat instincts, the kitties on this list actually make excellent pets. (Though we will note that the cat will likely see you as the pet, not the other way around.)
PetsWVNews

Points for Pets: Why cats stray from the litter pan

Trivia Question: What are the two most prevalent health problems in dogs?. Q: What are the symptoms of a kidney or bladder infection in cats? My cat has been urinating in some strange places lately, like in my shoes, on our bed, and in the sink, and it’s disgusting! He’s always been so healthy in the past and has always used the litter pan, so this is really a mystery to us.
Petspetguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds Commonly Found in Shelters

Looking to adopt a pooch? Check if your favorite dog breed can be easily found in shelters and rescues. One of the most common misconceptions about adopting a dog is that only mixed breed dogs and mutts end up in shelters. People who are set on a particular dog breed think that they have to go to a breeder if they want to get a furry companion, but they’re unaware that their dream pet might be waiting for them in their local shelter.
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

RSPCA Issues Collar Warning After Cat is Rescued With Awful Injury

The RSPCA has issued a warning over the dangers of cat collars after a cat is left with an awful injury. Black and white cat Geoff was found straying in Zetland Road, Stockton-on-Tees last month with his leg caught in his flea collar which had caused a nasty injury as he tried to struggle free.
San Angelo, TXconchovalleyhomepage.com

Clear The Shelters Returns With 2021 Adopt & Donate Campaign

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive the month of August, 2020 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. The...
PetsThe Post and Courier

FOTAS: Shelter in crisis: Adopters and fosters desperately needed

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is overcrowded and in crisis. A stray or surrendered pet occupies every dog kennel. That is 84 kennels full with some containing multiple dogs. We desperately need adopters and foster volunteers. The shelter is at the critical point where difficult decisions may have to be made.
Petsforksforum.com

Best Friends Animal Society urges adoptions in wake of post-pandemic shelter challenges

Declining adoptions in 2021, coupled with staff shortages and reduced operations are overwhelming shelters. Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization, is urging the public to consider adopting and fostering now due to a decrease in pet adoptions in shelters across the country coupled with a seasonal increase in animal intake, compared to 2020. New data highlights shelter challenges and adoptions trends, including a dramatic decrease in staff levels at shelters which is causing reduced operations and a lower capacity for animals. As a result, many shelters are struggling to keep pace with public demand.
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Charleston Animal Society facing crowding crisis, waives adoption fees

Downtown councilman draws challenger focused on violent crime. Charleston candidate filings continued this week, with one longtime councilman in a growing downtown district getting a challenger and another member filing to run for reelection. A resident and landlord in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood for 17 years, Tim Weber said his campaign for District 4 boils down to crime — specifically murders — an issue […]
Golden, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Foothills Animal Shelter Offers ‘Name Your Own Price’ Adoption Special For Cats & Kittens

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is holding a “name your own price” adoption special this weekend. Starting Friday, guests can adopt any cat or kitten at the shelter for any amount of money. Myra (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Due to a high number of cats, the shelter is asking for the community’s help to connect the felines with a new home. The offer ends on Sunday. Cisko (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) All cat adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies, a microchip ID, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit. Sobe (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Milky (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) The shelter is located at 580 McIntyre Street in Golden. For a list of the cats and kittens currently available for adoption, visit FoothillsAnimalShelter.org.    
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Sherman Animal Shelter Reaches Capacity

Carter County STD nurse Rebecca Burton said Syphilis used to be a rarity at the Carter County Health department. So rare, she saw it maybe once every few years. SOSU President Thomas Newsom said there was a lot of energy on campus as many students returned to campus for face-to-face learning.
Petsbedfordtx.gov

Clear the Shelters Adoption Event Begins August 23

Did you know Clear the Shelters animal adoption event starts next Monday, August 23? During that event, all adoption fees are waived for anyone wishing to adopt a pet from the Bedford Animal Shelter. We currently have 7 dogs and 11 cats in need of loving families. Want to help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy