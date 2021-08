Your why and vision should be so strong it literally holds you up when you fall. You can read pretty much every business book on the market and they will all tell you to create your why. But have you really sat down the pen to paper to write it out? When the going gets tough, this is what keeps you going. It needs to be ironclad. I read mine every morning. It is the screensaver for my laptop. It is framed above my desk. Make it visible.