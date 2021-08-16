Cancel
Here we go again: These companies say the Delta variant is hurting business

By Alexis Benveniste
CNN
 4 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — As the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread, companies are warning that they expect pandemic fears to harm their businesses. The hospitality and entertainment industries, in particular, are feeling the pain. Although economists don't expect a repeat of the kind of shutdowns that gutted industries...

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

#Delta#Travel Behavior#Tyson Foods#Cnn Business#Cnn Business#Tsn#Labor#Norwegian Cruise Line#Nclh
Related
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Covid, staffing to continue plaguing Spirit Airlines, says official

Spirit Airlines announced that it lost $50 million and will see increased spending after cancelling 2,800 flights in a span of eleven days during the summer season. Spirit said its shortage of staff and the resurgence of the Covid Delta variant resulted in the large number of cancellations, as well as fewer numbers of flights being booked.
IndustryPosted by
TravelNoire

Delta Variant Causing Significant Decrease In Air Ticket Sales In The U.S.

Now well over a year since the arrival of COVID-19, the frustration that comes with living in a borderline apocalyptic world couldn’t be more palpable. The vaccine brought some hope; restaurants, shops, and bars can function as usual, save for some necessary changes. But this major medical breakthrough aside, COVID-19, and now the contagious Delta variant, suck the joy out of everything we hold dear, including travel.
LifestyleEssence

Hotel Bookings Are Still At A Record High Despite Delta Variant Concerns

Koddi expects Labor Day check-in dates are likely to see large increases in demands over the coming weeks. As many Americans expect to travel during Labor Day weekend, it’s time to get those plans in place ASAP. This is not the time to mess around on “CP” time because gone are the days of waiting to postpone that hotel stay you’ve had postponed since the pandemic began — thinking prices will go down — because by the time you do, it will be gone.
Gas PriceZacks.com

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Cuts Q3 View on Operational Disruptions

SAVE - Free Report) witnessed significant disruption in its operations over the period between Jul 30 and Aug 9, which caused the company to cancel several flights. In a SEC filing, the airline revealed that adverse weather conditions and airport staffing shortages led to 2,826 canceled flights during Jul 30-Aug 9. As a result, the company estimates a negative impact of approximately $50 million on its revenues. Amid continuing airport staffing shortages, Spirit Airlines said that it will make “tactical schedule reductions throughout the remainder of the third quarter.”
LifestyleABC7 Chicago

Spirit Air says canceled flights cost $50M, hurt bookings

Spirit Airlines is putting numbers on a damaging stretch of flight cancellations this summer. Spirit said Monday that it canceled more than 2,800 flights from July 30 to Aug. 9, costing the airline $50 million in lost revenue. Spirit says the meltdown, along with a surge in COVID-19 cases, is...
Public Healthsmartertravel.com

Should the Delta Variant Change Your Upcoming Travel Plans?

As soon as I got my vaccine appointment, I calculated when I would be fully protected, and started making travel plans. However, as the Delta variant began causing COVID-19 cases to rise throughout the country (even in vaccinated people), I started to reconsider my bookings. I’m not the only one rethinking travel―according to a survey by Travel Again, 61 percent of leisure travelers feel at least somewhat less confident about traveling due to the prevalence of COVID variants. But are these fears unfounded? I reached out to medical experts to find out.
San Francisco, CASFGate

'Delta variant setting off alarm bells for travel industry'

Routes: COVID variant stalls travel revival + new Alaska SFO-Mexico routes, Emirates, Delta, JetBlue. Aug. 14, 2021Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. In this week’s news, there are some troubling indicators for air travel volume in the weeks ahead as the highly transmissible COVID delta variant continues to spread through the U.S. and the world; the European Union will continue allowing Americans to visit, although that could change on short notice; the U.S. CDC adds France and some other nations to its “do not travel” list; Hawaii reimposes limits on restaurant capacity and group sizes; France’s Caribbean islands tell all visitors to leave; New Zealand extends its border closure into 2022; Alaska Airlines adds three SFO routes to Mexican resorts for the winter and will begin Reno-Palm Springs service; Air Canada and Allegiant add California routes; JetBlue finally kicks off JFK-London flights; Delta resumes some London routes; Emirates boosts its San Francisco schedule; Singapore Airlines will begin LAX-Taipei-Singapore service; more airlines tell employees to get vaccinated; a new Alaskan airline eyes transpacific flights from SFO and LAX next year; new carriers in South Korea and Europe plan U.S. flights; and Alaska Airlines sets a date for opening its new SFO lounge.
TravelNew York Post

Southwest Airlines says COVID-19 surge is causing travel cancellations

Southwest Airlines said it expects a significant drop in revenue as Americans ditch travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The company said Wednesday it saw a “deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021, which are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant,” according to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.
Economypaddleyourownkanoo.com

American Airlines Officially Starts Hiring New Flight Attendants, Bats Off Delta Worries

American Airlines has officially kicked off a massive new flight attendant recruitment drive with plans to hire 800 trainee flight attendants over the next few months. The decision marks a complete change in fortune for the Dallas Fort Worth-based airline that just a few short months ago was putting flight attendants on notice of more involuntary furloughs.
Industry850wftl.com

Southwest Airlines blames delta variant for drop in demand

Southwest Airlines believes the delta variant is the cause of a drop in demand. The Dallas-based airline reportedly said in July was profitable, but it expects turning profits in the third quarter will prove to be more difficult. According to CNN the airline expects September revenue to be down by...
IndustryLima News

Is delta variant a different strain for the economy?

There was no news conference or conference call. There was no press release or CEO interview. Instead, it was a short regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On Wednesday, Southwest Airlines alerted investors that fewer people were buying airline tickets to travel soon. More people also were canceling trips on their calendars in the weeks ahead.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Southwest Airlines, profitable again, sees dark delta turn

The highly contagious delta variant has darkened the outlook for Southwest Airlines one of the largest carriers in the U.S., which said that it may not turn a profit in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections spread. The revelation, contained in a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

3 major US airlines will not mandate shots for their unvaccinated workers

(CNN) — The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive the shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired. In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Southwest Airlines CEO...
Public HealthFOXBusiness

As COVID delta variant surges, TSA airport checkpoint screenings drop

Just over 1.7 million people passed through security checkpoints at airports nationwide on Tuesday, as concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant loom. It marked the "lowest checkpoint volume" in almost two months, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. This indicates that the enthusiasm for traveling is starting to wane especially...

