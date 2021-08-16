Otterbein biology professor leads efforts on PFAS
Many American homes likely contain items with a potentially harmful group of polyfluoroalkyl-substance chemicals, commonly known as PFAS. PFAS are man-made chemicals used in a variety of processes and substances around the world since the 1940s. They don’t breakdown in the environment or in human bodies quickly. Studies have shown workers in the manufacturing of PFAS had serious health issues as a result of direct exposure.www.otterbein.edu
Comments / 0