Adam Scott's missed 4-foot putt in the Wyndham Championship playoff cost him over $700K

By Andy Nesbitt
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
A lot happened in yesterday’s final round of the Wyndham Championship, which was the final regular season event of the PGA Tour.

Chesson Hadley got the first hole-in-one of his life and then gave a very emotional interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis in which he explained through tears how much the game means to him. He also snuck into the playoffs thanks to a bogey by Justin Rose on the 18th hole.

Then there was a six-man playoff to decide the winner, which was awesome because as a golf dork it was fun to watch a six-some playing for the title.

Adam Scott had a great chance to win it on the first playoff hole – all he needed to do was hit a 4-footer for birdie after the rest of the players had secured their pars. But he missed it and the playoff went on to one more hole where Kevin Kisner got the win with a birdie.

Now, Adam Scott is a very wealthy man thanks to the game of golf and he’s fine financially. But that missed putt did cost him $762,560, which is wild.

Again, Adam Scott is fine but it’s still crazy for some dummy like me to see so much money get lost on one putt.

Here’s the putt:

Golf, man.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyndham Championship#The Pga Tour#Cbs#Zephyrmelton
