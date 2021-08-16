Cancel
RJ Cyler Joins Issa Rae HBO Max Comedy Series 'Rap Sh*t' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRJ Cyler has been cast in a series regular role in the upcoming Issa Rae HBO Max comedy series “Rap Sh*t,” Variety has learned. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Cyler will play Lamont, an aspiring music producer with a sharp ear for talent. He is also the loving but sometimes absentminded young father to Melissa, so by association, he has a complicated relationship with Mia. Jonica Booth and Devon Terrell also star in the series.

