Selma Blair on MS Remission and Inviting Documentary Cameras to Film Her Treatments

By Danielle Turchiano
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Selma Blair has put the most intimate parts of her life and multiple sclerosis diagnosis on display with her new documentary “Introducing Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit. But while Blair doesn’t pull any punches, she also doesn’t pretend that what she has gone through with her diagnosis will mirror everyone else’s experience. So, rather than create a scientific roadmap of treatment options, she simply wanted to tell her story.

