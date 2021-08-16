Selma Blair on MS Remission and Inviting Documentary Cameras to Film Her Treatments

More than a year after Selma Blair underwent a stem cell transplant and "aggressive" chemotherapy treatments, the 49-year-old's multiple sclerosis is in remission. The actress revealed the exciting news during a discovery+ TCA panel discussion this week where she was promoting her new documentary, "Introducing Selma Blair," People reported on Aug. 16. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down," she said. Selma was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has spent a good deal of time since then sharing her daily struggles with severe pain, speech and mobility problems and other issues related to the chronic immune-mediated disorder. At her talk, she explained that she was "reluctant" to discuss the remission because she "felt this needed to be more healed and more fixed" after she endured such a long flare. "I was so burnt out," she admitted. "If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it's absolutely for my son." Selma also said her MS battle has changed her perspective and her approach to things like "boundaries, time management and energy," adding, "I'm having the time of my life." She's also excited to share her story with others who might "find comfort in themselves" as a result. "Introducing Selma Blair" is in theaters on Oct. 15 and on discovery+ beginning on Oct. 21.