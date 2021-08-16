Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Adventure Time,' 'Voltron' Alum Jeremy Shada Signs With A3 Artists Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Shada has signed with A3 Artists Agency, Variety has learned exclusively. He continues to be represented by Scale Management. Shada is an actor, voice actor, and artist. He is best known for voicing Finn the Human in the beloved cartoon series “Adventure Time.” He is also known for voicing Lance McClain in “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Christina Moore
Person
Jeremy Shada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voltron#Actor#A3 Artists Agency#Scale Management#Variety Onscreen#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Fauda’ Actress Moran Rosenblatt Inks With A3 Artists Agency & Cavalry Media

EXCLUSIVE: Moran Rosenblatt, who is known for her breakout role as Anat Moreno in Netflix’s Fauda, has signed with A3 Artists Agency and Cavalry Media. The Tel Aviv, Israel native has been a staple in the country’s film and TV industry since winning Best Actress at the Jerusalem Film Festival for her 2011 role in the thrilling feature drama Lipstikka for which she was also nominated by in the Best Supporting Actress category by the Israeli Film Academy. She will next be seen starring as detective Tali Shapira in Netflix’s new thriller series Hit & Run before returning to season four of Fauda. Rosenblatt won Best Actress in 2015 by the Israeli Film Academy for the drama Wedding Doll. She also won best actress at the LGBT Film Festival in Tel Aviv. She continues to be repped in Israel by Yitzug 1 Artists and Creators For legal, Rosenblatt is repped by Eric Feig Entertainment and Media Law.
Behind Viral VideosSFGate

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Signs With A3 Artists

Bella Poarch, a huge TikTok star and singer, signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation under the alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division. Poarch broke out in August 2020 with her first viral post on TikTok, lip-synching to Millie B’s “M to the B,” which was the No....
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Subway Artist Devon Rodriguez Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Devon Rodriguez, a visual artist with more than 17 million followers on TikTok, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Based in New York City, Rodriguez is best known for sketching strangers riding the subway and surprising them with the results. The viral subway series has helped Rodriguez grow his audience into the millions on Instagram and YouTube and has led to partnerships with brands like Chipotle, Ford and Cheetos. Earlier this year, Rodriguez sold his first painting, Girl on Subway, at the Phillips De Pury Contemporary Art Day Sale for $22,680. His portrait of the activist and sculptor John Ahearn was also a 2019 finalist in the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition at the National Portrait Gallery. Rodriguez will still be managed by the McCarren Park Group, but UTA will work with the artist to continue growing his social presence and collaborations with brands. Rodriguez’s signing comes as UTA continues to look to TikTok for talent. Last month, the agency signed Christina “Tinx” Najjar, known for her viral commentary poking fun at “rich moms” and candid relationship advice, for worldwide representation in all areas. Last year, UTA also signed Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as well as their parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Cardi B Signs With Warner Chappell Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

Cardi B has signed with Warner Chappell Music Publishing, Variety has confirmed. The rapper was previously with Sony Music Publishing. Reps for both companies declined Variety‘s requests for comment. The move comes in advance of Cardi’s long-awaited second full-length album, which followed her 2018 debut “Invasion of Privacy.” She’s released a string of singles, features and collaborations (and had a daughter, with another on the way) in the intervening years: “Money,” “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Press” and more recently, last year’s blockbuster tag team with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” and her most recent singles, the solo “Up” and the duet with...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy