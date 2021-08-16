Cancel
Giants sign QB Brian Lewerke; Clayton Thorson waived/injured

By Michael Eisen
giants.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants today announced a change at quarterback, though the news concerns only the No. 3 position on the depth chart. Free agent Brian Lewerke was added to the roster and Clayton Thorson (concussion) was waived/injured. Thorson was injured on the Giants' final offensive play in their 12-7 preseason-opening loss to the Jets Saturday night. He was sacked in the end zone for a safety by Jonathan Marshall and Hamilcar Rashed with just 1:39 remaining. Thorson was quickly attended to by the team's medical staff before being helped off the field.

