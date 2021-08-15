Doyel: Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? Colts have a quarterback competition, not a dilemma

Ehlinger is in line to continue to share first-team QB reps with Jacob Eason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. With regard to the decision to split the team's top signal-caller reps, coach Frank Reich noted Tuesday that "it wasn't (Eason) doing anything wrong. This is a meritocracy and (Ehlinger) has looked good so we decided to split it up. The good news is they both looked sharp today. We'll continue to split those reps." Though it appears as though the two QBs will have an opportunity compete going forward, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin relays that Eason is still expected to start Sunday's preseason opener against the Panthers and see first-team work in that contest. In any case, this is a situation worth monitoring, given that No. 1 QB Carson Wentz (foot) is a candidate to miss time early on this season.