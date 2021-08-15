Cancel
Doyel: Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? Colts have a quarterback competition, not a dilemma

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The two guys are just so different. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, I’m talking about. The two Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks competing for the starting job until Carson Wentz returns from foot surgery. Eason looks special when the play unfolds as it should, dropping back and standing in the pocket and delivering lasers to open receivers. Ehlinger tends to look special when everything isn’t perfect, gently fitting the ball into a small space or just putting it under his arm and running for yardage.

