Performing Arts

Former Temperance resident now with New York City Ballet

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, Monroe News, Mich.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 16—At just 19, Quinn Starner is living her dream. "Since I was young, my dream has always been to dance with the New York City Ballet," said Starner, a former resident of Temperance. This month, Starner began working as a full-time dancer with the New York City Ballet. She's...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

#New York City Ballet#Ballet Dancers#The Corps De Ballet#Viva Dance Co#Sab#The Radio City Rockettes#Youth American Grand Prix
Boston, MABoston Globe

Former Boston Ballet principal dancer James Whiteside on his new memoir, his alter egos, and classical ballet’s unrequited love

James Whiteside’s debut book, out Aug. 17, is neatly summed up in the title — “Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet.” “Center center” refers to the midpoint mark on a stage, and from the time he was 12 years old, Whiteside dreamed of standing on that very mark at Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera House as a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. How the former Boston Ballet principal dancer gets there is an episodic, often raunchy — and yes, funny and sad — series of tales about growing up, coming out, and finding his creative voice.
TV SeriesVogue

A ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Guide To New York City

In the first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot, Julian Calloway and her minion, Luna, set some very specific guidelines for Constance Billard’s new girl Zoya: “Sant Ambroeus or Yura for coffee, Starbucks for group orders. The Met Steps or the Great Lawn to hang. JG Melon for burgers – although they check IDs. Mezzaluna not Serafina, Sweetgreen but for pickup only. Dumbo Hall, not Dumbo House. Never Uber.”
DesignHyperallergic

A Printmaker Memorializes New York City’s Architecture

SAN FRANCISCO — In the show Metropolis at Municipal Bonds, Austin Thomas uses bright colors and broad shapes to tell the story of the city. And particularly of Thomas’s home, New York City. Thomas’s prints are made on recycled materials. In an email to Hyperallergic, she said, “Vintage paper is...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Final Preparations Being Made For ‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert’ In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been a week full of music throughout New York City. Friday, it was Queens’ turn to get in on the action. Forest Hills Stadium held a free concert featuring a list of DJs and performers, including George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars. All concert-goers had to show proof of vaccination to get in. WATCH: Concert Held In Forest Hills Stadium For NYC Homecoming Week — It’s all part of Homecoming Week, which will be capped off with a massive performance at the Great Lawn in Central Park. As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, it has been the sights...
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

Syracuse City Ballet Returns For 2021-2022 Season

After 18 long months of not performing the Syracuse City Ballet is back. While their 2020 season was cut short they will be opening their 2021-22 season with “Ballet by the Lake” on Thursday, August 12. The event is free to attend and will be at the Syracuse Inner Harbor Amphitheater.
Davenport, IArcreader.com

Ballet Quad Cities' “Ballet on the Lawn,” August 22

Sunday, August 22, 1, 3, & 6 p.m. The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA. On August 22, the professional talents of Ballet Quad Cities officially begin their 2021-22 season – an intensely busy one in which the schedule includes a collaboration with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, a disco party, a Lewis Carroll adaptation, and Nutcracker performances in both Davenport and Des Moines. But while no one wants a repeat of 2020, the year actually did yield some good things – such as Ballet Quad Cities' partnership with Davenport's Outing Club, which will again host outdoor performances of the dance company's Ballet on the Lawn.
Oregon StateWWEEK

Oregon Ballet Theatre Has Replaced All the Works by Its Former Resident Choreographer in Its Upcoming Season

Oregon Ballet Theatre has announced a new schedule for its upcoming season—now without any works by the company’s recently resigned resident choreographer. Released today, OBT’s new 2021-2022 season replaces three previously advertised works choreographed by Nicolo Fonte, who stepped down as resident choreographer in June. Fonte’s departure followed the ousting of Kevin Irving, the company’s former artistic director and Fonte’s husband.
New York City, NYPosted by
Verywell Health

How to Show Proof of Vaccination in New York City

You can show your paper COVID-19 vaccination card or use the official apps to enter indoor venues like restaurants, bars, and movie theaters in New York City. The New York State Excelsior Pass only works for those who have been vaccinated in the state. Out-of-state visitors will have to opt for the city's NYC COVID Safe app.
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

Ballet Theatre Company Launching Resident Professional Company

West Hartford-based Ballet Theatre Company will be auditioning prospective members on Aug. 27. After 22 years of providing high-quality arts experiences to the Greater Hartford community, Ballet Theatre Company (BTC), located in West Hartford, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of a company of resident dancers for its 23rd performance season.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Shows To Check Out This Season From The Houston Ballet

The Houston Ballet has entertained audiences for the past 50 years and soon, the Ballet’s incredible talent and leaders in dance are returning to the stage. Stanton Welch, an Australian choreographer, has served as its Artistic Director since 2003 and continues to raise the bar in the company’s classical technique.
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Professional Ballet Company

Following a national application and audition process, Chattanooga Ballet is excited to welcome five new dancers to the company. Adding to Chattanooga Ballet’s diverse roster for the 2021-2022 season are:. Andrea Chickness, Native of Pittsburgh, PA by way of Germany, Spain, and Denver, CO. Allessandra Ferrari-Wong, New Jersey native and...
MusicSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Zukerman is cancelled at Carnegie Hall over ‘disrespect’

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra has told Pinchas Zukerman he is unwelcome at their January 2022 Carnegie Hall concert. The Israeli-US musician was to have performed Mozart’s 5th violin concerto with the conductorless orchestra, which originally considered him ‘a trusted collaborator’. But a recent Juilliard masterclass incident in which he abused students...
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Back to Broadway: A Q&A with Moulin Rouge star Danny Burstein

This is the first article in Back to Broadway, Time Out’s new series of interviews with members of the Broadway community who will be returning to work this fall. Bad things can happen to good people, and Danny Burstein is good people. Broadway audiences have come to love Burstein for his soulful showmanship in such musicals as South Pacific, Follies, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof and most recently Moulin Rouge! The Musical, in which he earned his seventh Tony Award nomination for playing the ingratiating nightclub host Harold Zidler. Within the industry, he has earned a reputation as a bona fide mensch. But while 2020 was a difficult year for most people in the theater world, it hit Burstein especially hard. Shortly after the Broadway shutdown began last March, he was hospitalized with a near-fatal case of COVID. And in December, his wife of 20 years, the luminous Broadway leading lady Rebecca Luker, died after a brutal year-long battle with the degenerative disease ALS. (You can make a donation to ALS research in Luker’s honor here.) We talked with Burstein about what he’s learned from his ordeal and the paths that lie ahead.
Theater & Dancetheacorn.com

Live theater returns with large-cast classic

Of all elements of society hit by the pandemic, the one that got hit the hardest was the performing arts. Many theater companies were forced to close their doors while those that managed to survive were crippled by 16 months of inactivity and decimated budgets. Young Artists Ensemble has not...
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

SINFONIETTA REVIEW: Lake Placid Sinfonietta wraps up bizarre pandemic season

A year after nixing an entire season of concerts, which happened a year after three worthy candidates conducted a pair of concerts each while auditioning for Ron Spigelman’s job as music director, the Lake Placid Sinfonietta on Sunday, Aug. 15 completed this rather bizarre season with another solid performance under the direction of Stuart Malina (the winning candidate) of music by Glick and Beethoven.
New York City, NYjuilliard.edu

Juilliard's Flagship Continuing Education Program, The Evening Division, Undergoes Expansion; Renamed Juilliard Extension

Courses Now Offered Include In-Person Classes, Remote Learning, and College Credit-Bearing Courses for High School Students. New York – The Juilliard School’s Evening Division has been renamed Juilliard Extension in tandem with an expansion of program offerings which has broadened during the pandemic and will be offered both in person and online. Taught by Juilliard’s distinguished faculty of performers, creators, and scholars, Juilliard Extension will continue to offer students nonmatriculated education and experiences, including the opportunity to advance technical and professional skills, earn college credit, and expand their horizons in the performing arts.

