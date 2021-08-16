Cancel
Springwatch star Michaela Strachan's dogs poisoned by Crystal Meth drugs

By Tom Bryant
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BW70c_0bTCaFGe00

Michaela Strachan has spoken of her horror after her dogs were left poisoned – by Crystal Meth.

The Springwatch star said her mutts Rio and Timmy were left paranoid and disorientated after ingesting the drug.

She said that her vet believed they had eaten human faeces belonging to an addict.

Strachan, 55, lives in South Africa, where Crystal Meth is known as “Tik”.

She said: “It’s been a rough night. Had to nurse my dogs through a hectic Tik trip...had to nurse them through shakes, twitching, vomiting, peeing, disorientation and paranoia. Now through the worst of it. You couldn’t make it up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClSz8_0bTCaFGe00
The Springwatch star said her mutts Rio and Timmy were left paranoid and disorientated after ingesting the drug

Strachan posted a picture of the dogs looking ill prompting a slew of concerned comments from fans on her social media.

She later posted a pic of them on the beach and “ back to their old selves”.

She added: “Tails wagging, noses wet, tongues out and chasing seaweed. Seemingly none the worse for their guest appearance in Breaking Bad! Thank you for all your comments and support. Weird experience.”

Strachan has lived in South Africa since 2002 with partner Nick and son Oliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPESF_0bTCaFGe00
Strachan posted a picture of the dogs looking ill prompting a slew of concerned comments from fans on her social media

Rio and Timmy are both rescue dogs and she said recently how they were “ fantastic companions during the lockdown” and the “best stress busters.”

She explained: “How can you not smile and feel in a better mood every morning when two dogs charge at you enthusiastically wagging their tails, so pleased to see you and full of life?”

Getting out in the South African wildlife with her pets has been a lifeline for the TV favourite throughout the pandemic.

Michaela says: “My walks with my dogs are my calm space and when I’m with them in the mountains, the stress of 2020 disappears for the hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxITT_0bTCaFGe00
The star posted a pic of them on the beach and “ back to their old selves”

“The pandemic and chaos it has caused has gone on far longer than any of us expected, but it will eventually pass. For some people life will never go back to ‘normal’ but the uncertainty and chaos will surely pass.

“For anyone going through problems, always look for positives in your life and having a dog as a companion, surely must be one of them.”

Surrey-born Michaela has also presented programmes including The Really Wild Show and The Hitman And Her.

