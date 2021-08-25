Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Nearly 40 Seniors On Canes, Walkers Displaced After Lightning Strikes Condo Building in Annapolis

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zR846_0bTCaENv00

A multi-agency effort was required to assist nearly 40 seniors using canes and walkers following a lightning related fire at an Annapolis condo building.

Shortly after 6:00pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, multiple units responded to the Clipper Cay Condominium building on Shipmaster Way for an odor of smoke, but no visible smoke or fire, on the first floor of the building. While firefighters were responding, an additional 911 call was received reporting smoke coming from the attic, as well as a third call from the fire alarm monitoring company, reporting a fire alarm activation in the building. Upon the initial arrival of firefighters, there was nothing evident from the street, but on their investigation, they found smoke from the eaves and smoke conditions in the attic. A second alarm was requested to provide staffing to assist with evacuating occupants. Many of the occupants used mobility aids such as canes and walkers and needed additional assistance evacuating the building

Firefighters located and extinguished a fire in the attic above two of the third-floor condos. While the fire damage was limited to the attic, extensive water damage occurred on the third floor throughout the length of the building, displacing the occupants.

Evacuees who were in need of assistance for the night were relocated to the Heritage Harbor Association Community Lodge. Thirty-nine occupants were assisted by Emergency Management, Crisis Response, and the Red Cross to ensure that they had arrangements for the night. The groups also coordinated with firefighters to retrieve medications and other critically needed items from the condos for residents.

All three agencies along with the Department of Social Services returned to the Community Lodge Saturday morning to assist occupants. It was determined that many occupants had left the scene on Friday evening either using their own vehicles or with family members and were still in need of assistance.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Condos#Walkers#Extreme Weather#Clipper Cay Condominium#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

County Fire Department Continues Investigation Into Glen Burnie Fire; GoFund Setup in Support of Displaced Family

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is continuing to investigate what caused a Glen Burnie home fire which left a family of four displaced. On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at about 2:50am, multiple fire and rescue units responded to the home on New Jersey Avenue for a structure fire. Tiffany Booth and her small children were inside the home sleeping at the time, but were able to escape the blaze safely.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

21 Year Old Man Unable to be Found After Falling Into Water Near Annapolis, Coast Guard Says

The United States Coast Guard has been unable to find an unidentified 21 year old man who went missing after falling into water from a sailboat near Annapolis. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial notification through VHF Channel 16 from the captain of a good Samaritan vessel that three people had reportedly fallen into the water from a sailboat.

Comments / 2

Community Policy