Breaking Down Disneyland’s New Annual Pa — err, Magic Key Program
So, at this point, you’ve probably seen the news about Disneyland’s new Magic Key program at Disneyland, which is intended to replace their Annual Passholder program. Having had sufficient time to digest it, we wanted to take a deep dive into the program and get a sense of when each tier is a good value, and where the sweet spot is for different types of travelers. As a reminder, here’s an overview of the various options, per the Disneyland site:touringplans.com
Comments / 0