Breaking Down Disneyland’s New Annual Pa — err, Magic Key Program

Disney vacations are downright expensive, even if you know all sorts of tips and tricks to cut costs. But Disney vacations are also really customizable, and you can have very different kinds of vacations all for the same budget. All the way back in 2015, Len wrote about what you could get at Disney for various price points. Even back then, people were surprised at how much a Disney vacation cost. And as we all know, prices don’t stay stagnant, especially at Walt Disney World. So I thought it was about time to revisit this exercise and explore together ways to customize your WDW vacation while sticking to a budget.