Traffic at one of the most congested interchanges in metro Atlanta is about to get dramatically worse as construction peaks at I-285 and Ga. 400. The weekend after Labor Day, the Georgia Department of Transportation will shrink the Perimeter from five lanes to three lanes in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road, creating a colossal headache for hundreds of thousands of motorists. And it won’t be a short-term hassle.