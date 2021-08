The elago Lycra Apple Pencil holder gives you a handy way to keep your Apple Pencil staying with your iPad. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The Apple Pencil case works with both Apple Pencil 1 and 2 models. With included adhesive, the pencil holder is easy to attach to the back of your iPad or iPad case. Meanwhile, the ultra thin form factor ensures it’s compliant to the sleek design of your iPad. With two optional classic colors, it meets more personal preferences.