Head Coach Matt Nagy Says There’s No Quarterback Competition At Bears Camp

wjol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields(1) warms up with teammates during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Bears head coach Matt Nagy says there is not a quarterback contest in training camp. He added that rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ stellar performance on Saturday was not enough to dub him the starting signal-caller. Nagy mentioned that Andy Dalton will remain the Week One starter. Fields is expected to get more snaps with the first-team offense and against the first-team defense. The rookie completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards against the Dolphins during this weekend’s preseason opener. Fields also passed for a touchdown and ran for another.

