Head Coach Matt Nagy Says There’s No Quarterback Competition At Bears Camp
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields(1) warms up with teammates during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Bears head coach Matt Nagy says there is not a quarterback contest in training camp. He added that rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ stellar performance on Saturday was not enough to dub him the starting signal-caller. Nagy mentioned that Andy Dalton will remain the Week One starter. Fields is expected to get more snaps with the first-team offense and against the first-team defense. The rookie completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards against the Dolphins during this weekend’s preseason opener. Fields also passed for a touchdown and ran for another.www.wjol.com
