Erie County, PA

Erie County Community College Preps for Class

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, the Erie County Community College (EC3PA) is set to begin classes on Wednesday. Sept.1. Less than a month ago, the EC3PA named its first president. Dr. Christopher Gray. In addition to working with community colleges for over 20 years, Dr. Gray is a community college graduate himself. Most recently, he held the position of vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at McHenry County College (MCC) in Crystal Lake, Ill. As the 15th community college in Pennsylvania readies for opening day, there's much left to be done.

