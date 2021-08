As coronavirus cases surged again due to the more contagious Delta variant, governments and private companies are moving from carrot to stick. Vaccines are increasingly becoming a work condition--or an admission ticket to restaurants, gyms and other public places. Increasingly, employees and consumers who remain unvaccinated must follow strict safety guidelines including regular testing, social distancing and mask mandates. Nevertheless, some states, especially where cases are high, are moving in the opposite direction, as least as far as state employees are concerned.