Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Grace: Where She's Coming from, Predictions, and More

Posted by 
GreenMatters
GreenMatters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Atlantic Basin is no stranger to tropical storms, especially during this time of year — shortly after Tropical Storm Fred was downgraded to a "tropical wave" on Saturday, Aug. 14, a tropical depression transformed into Tropical Storm Grace, and it started making its way to Haiti and the Dominican Republic. So if you're located along any part of the Atlantic Basin, it's absolutely vital to stay informed on the storm's whereabouts, its expected impact, and beyond.

www.greenmatters.com

Comments / 0

GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm#Tropical Wave#Extreme Weather#Accuweather#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Nantucket, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Tropical Storm Henri Could Be An Historic Hurricane For Southern New England

BOSTON (CBS) – This could be the one. New England has managed to dodge a direct hit from a hurricane for 30 years (dating back to Hurricane Bob in 1991), but it appears that our luck may have run out. At this hour, Tropical Storm Henri is located about 800 miles south of Nantucket with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday as it makes its move northward towards New England. Hurricane watches have already been issued for the entire South Coast of Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands as well as all...
Environmentvpr.org

New England Is Facing Its 1st Direct Hurricane Landfall In 30 Years

The National Hurricane Center has issued a rare hurricane watch for parts of New England, warning that Tropical Storm Henri will likely develop into a hurricane before making landfall on the northeastern U.S. coast this weekend. "If Henri strikes southeast New England as a hurricane this weekend, it will be...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Tropical storm Henri timeline

As Bay Staters prepare for tropical storm Henri — likely to develop into a Category 1 hurricane — to touch ground here, meteorologists are starting to develop a clearer timeline of the storm’s path. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson broke down the timeline for the Herald:. Saturday morning: Henri is...
Environmentwach.com

Tracking the Tropics: Late-season Saharan dust to impact the tropics

The WACH Fox Weather team is closely monitoring the tropics as we head into the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season, September 10th. We’re continuing to follow the most recent development of both Grace and Henri, which are still active in the tropics. However, changes could be underway thanks to a...
EnvironmentTODAY.com

Severe storms, dangerous floods and fire threaten millions

As wildfires out West lead to thousands of evacuations, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are spawning tornadoes and flash flooding in the South and mid-Atlantic. And now all eyes turn to Henri, with hurricane watches up across the New England coast. NBC’s Kathy Park reports from Boston and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has the forecast.Aug. 20, 2021.
EnvironmentPosted by
Caught in Southie

Tropical Storm Henri Heading Our Way

After 30 years, New England could face a direct hurricane hit since Hurricane Bob. Tropical storm Henri is heading our way and it looks as though it may in fact whip up into a category 1 hurricane as it approaches this area, and makes landfall on Sunday. Forecasters believe there is increased risk of storm surge, wind, and rain and of course flooding.
EnvironmentWGAL

Tropical High Humidity, Scattered Donwpours, & Thundershowers This Weekend

Tropical high humidity remains overhead as an area of low pressure moves off the East Coast. This low pressure is throwing clouds, excessive moisture, and is enhancing the development of scattered showers and thundershowers this evening. Most of the region will stay dry, however, localized brief heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s after sunset.
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Tropical Storm Henri is approaching. Here are 6 ways to prepare

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Henri could strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches New England this weekend, which means residents should be ready for high winds, heavy rain, large waves, and storm surge. Here’s what you can do to prepare and stay safe. 1. Stay informed, get cash, and fill...
Environmentnewscentermaine.com

Hurricane watch issued as Tropical Storm Henri tracks toward New England

MIAMI — Forecasters issued a hurricane watch Friday morning for Tropical Storm Henri ahead of its projected track toward the southern New England coast. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in advisory. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy