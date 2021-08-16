Wirelessly Enabled Thumb Drives

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) during communication is emerging. This technology promises to provide information on propagation environments and transceivers' location, thus creating several new services and applications for the Internet of Things and environment-aware communication. Using crowdsourcing data collected by multiple agents appears to be much potential for enhancing SLAM performance. However, the measurement uncertainties in practice and biased estimations from multiple agents may result in serious errors. This study develops a robust SLAM method with measurement plug-and-play and crowdsourcing mechanisms to address the above problems. First, we divide measurements into different categories according to their unknown biases and realize a measurement plug-and-play mechanism by extending the classic belief propagation (BP)-based SLAM method. The proposed mechanism can obtain the time-varying agent location, radio features, and corresponding measurement biases (such as clock bias, orientation bias, and received signal strength model parameters), with high accuracy and robustness in challenging scenarios without any prior information on anchors and agents. Next, we establish a probabilistic crowdsourcing-based SLAM mechanism, in which multiple agents cooperate to construct and refine the radio map in a decentralized manner. Our study presents the first BP-based crowdsourcing that resolves the "double count" and "data reliability" problems through the flexible application of probabilistic data association methods. Numerical results reveal that the crowdsourcing mechanism can further improve the accuracy of the mapping result, which, in turn, ensures the decimeter-level localization accuracy of each agent in a challenging propagation environment.