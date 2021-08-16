Cancel
Joe Biden Can’t Be Bothered With Saving American Lives, He’s On Vacay

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden’s “Saigon” moment has arrived and HE’S on vacation. 46 years ago, Americans saw pictures of personnel airlifted off the roof of the American Embassy as the North Vietnamese invaded the Capital city of Viet Nam. This past weekend, helicopters ferried American embassy staffers to the airport in the...

Joe Biden
Hamid Karzai
Americas
Afghanistan
Politics
Celebrities
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: We don’t have an actual president in charge

Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized President Biden as the ‘invisible president’ for his handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle." "We have about now 3,500 troops re-deployed in Afghanistan as of tonight, hundreds of thousands of people trying to get out, China is poised...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN continues hammering Biden over Afghan turmoil: 'If this isn't failure, what does failure look like?'

CNN has continued offering critical coverage of President Biden amid his administration's turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Clarissa Ward, CNN's chief international correspondent who's been reporting from Kabul, called what she's witnessed an "absolute mess" and offered a stunning rebuke to Biden's claim to ABC News that the pullout of troops out of Afghanistan which quickly resulted in a takeover by the Taliban was not a "failure."
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

Biden Isn’t Trump. He’s a Disaster In His Own Right.

Joe Biden was the perfect presidential candidate. It’s likely that no other plausible Democratic nominee would have defeated Donald Trump in 2020. Biden’s friendly and decent demeanor was the perfect contrast to Trump’s malignant, vulgar image—and that made it nearly impossible for Trump to demonize him like he did Hillary Clinton. If shamelessness was Trump’s superpower, Biden’s was being utterly likable. Likewise, Obama’s faithful number two—who was too old and out of touch to be aware of, much less fall for, “woke” Twitter—was uniquely able to thread the needle by appeasing the left of his party while assembling a “Biden coalition” of white men. Lastly, and as macabre as it sounds to say this, name any candidate who would have benefited more from a pandemic that forced him to campaign from his basement. In short, Biden was perfectly cast to defeat Trump in the weird year that was 2020—and even then, the election was still too close for comfort.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

This debacle has exposed Joe Biden as a failed president

Joe Biden has no interest in your facts. Those are from four or five days ago. Or, actually, two. In his contentious interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos — his sentences jumbled together, alternately rambling and insisting with vociferous certainty things that were not true — Biden came across as an image of incompetent frailty.

