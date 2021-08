The current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in East Texas along with updated guidelines from the CDC have caused a change to the visitation policy at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. In an ongoing effort to keep patients, visitors and staff protected from this virus, no visitors will be allowed unless it is an end-of-life situation, supplemental caregiving situation, labor coach or pediatric caregiver. Patients arriving for procedures in the surgery center, cardiac cath lab and GI lab will be allowed one visitor in order to assist in receiving discharge instructions.