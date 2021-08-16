Disney adds more wheelchair-friendly costumes to its Halloween collection

Dressing up for Halloween is so much more fun when you get your significant other involved! That's why we've rounded up our favorite plus size couples costumes right here. These Halloween costumes are some of the most classic, cute, and downright hilarious on the market—and they're also very budget-friendly. Most of them ship quickly too, so even if you're looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, you're bound to find an excellent option on our list. But with all the costume options out there, why should you bother with a matchy-matchy outfit anyway? And more importantly, how can you convince a reluctant significant other that it's a good idea to go as a duo? Well, dressing up for Halloween with friends is just better, whether it's a DIY group Halloween costume, best friend Halloween costume, or Halloween costumes for couples!