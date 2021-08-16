Cancel
Disney adds more wheelchair-friendly costumes to its Halloween collection

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Meredith) -- Spooky season is just around the corner, and Disney wants all of its fans to celebrate in style. The company announced Monday that it added more Halloween costumes for those who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs. The costumes, which are part of the Adaptive Roleplay collection...

