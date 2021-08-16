Nu Metal Without Context Reminds You Why People Hated It
Limp Bizkit is once again the biggest band in the world and Woodstock '99 has returned to media headlines, so let’s take a look at some more essential nu metal history. Nu metal with zero context is essentially just nu metal. The iconic genre gave us some of the most awesome and most cringeworthy moments in music history, like the adventures of Troy in a Powerman 5000 mosh pit. According to MTV, the brodude reporter sustained an incredible 14 bruises while in the pit. Someone call an ambulance.1063thebuzz.com
