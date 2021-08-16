Singled Out: Willie Nile's The Day The Earth Stood Still

Grace Womack just released her "Yellow Cowboy Hat" EP this week and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:. Putting together the title track of this EP was quite the roller coaster from beginning to end. My freshman year of college, my friends and I went out to a karaoke bar in downtown Nashville called Lonnie's, and for some unknown reason we all decided to wear these colored cowboy hats from Party City. It was my first real "college experience," and we took so many pictures in our hats, having fun and dancing around the bar. It still really sticks out in my memory as one of the first times I felt like I had it all figured out. (Spoiler, I didn't. See "Oblivion.")