Cradle Of Filth To Rock Iconic Venue For Halloween

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCradle Of Filth have announced that they will be celebrating Halloween this year by playing a special album release show at the iconic London venue The Roundhouse. The band is releasing the new album, entitled "Existence Is Futile", on October 22nd and will play songs from the record, along with fan favorites during the special show.

