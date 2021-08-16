Cancel
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

Cover picture for the articleBinge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy wonders if Marvel are ‘flogging a living horse’ with What If…? as there are ‘loads of other Marvel TV shows and films coming’ begging the question of whether we ‘really need this one’. The animated series explores an alternative Marvel multiverse, re-imagining the fates...

TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Criticism of What if…? An animated marvel from Marvel Studios

Tomorrow premieres on Disney +, What if…? Marvel studios animated series that plunges into the open multiverse in Loki. What would happen if…?, is a series that represents the first foray of Marvel Studios into the world of animation, which reinvents the main moments of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SeriesRefinery29

I Am Danielle Is A Raw Portrait Of What It Feels Like To Be Betrayed

The uniqueness of the I Am anthology series is exactly what makes it so captivating. Created in conjunction with its lead actors for Channel 4, the first season was praised for its honest portrayal of female stories, discussing coercive control, financial instability and fertility. Now, two years later, Dominic Savage is returning with three stand-alone episodes, charting the lives of three new characters as they come up against complex individual issues.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘What If…?’ On Disney+, An Animated Series Where Marvel Characters Live Alternate Existences

The new Marvel Studios animated series What If…? ponders the possibility of what might have happened if characters from the MCU made slightly different decisions, and the “butterfly effect” those decisions may have ended up creating. The Watcher serves as an observer; he says during his narration that he won’t interfere in the goings on of these alternate realities.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel What If? Ep. 1 Breakdown: Will Captain Carter Cross Over to Live-Action? | MCU Canon Fodder

What if Peggy Carter took Dr. Erskine's super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? Questions like these are what fuel Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus, the first new animation Marvel has produced for Disney +. There are infinite possibilities for Marvel super heroes in Marvel's Multiverse, and Marvel What If plays some of these possibilities out to their logical conclusions. Case in Point? Captain Carter, the new hero created when Peggy Carter took the super soldier serum when Steve Rogers couldn't. Instead of Captain America, Peggy becomes Captain Carter, the allied's best hope against Hydra, led by the villainous Red Skull. Will Marvel Studios use Captain Carter in the future? Could she lead her own team of variant Avengers? Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the Marvel What If Episode 1 breakdown featuring all the Easter Eggs we could find. Steve Rogers is Hydra Stomper in this alternate reality in a Disney Plus Marvel show still set in the MCU, just in an alternate universe. With What If? Disney Plus has its first MCU animated project. This Marvel new series does not show us anything about Avengers Endgame but the What If clip Captain America did should explain what's going on there. Disney Plus along with Marvel drive this Marvel new series on Disney Plus.
TV SeriesPolygon

Thanos’ turn in Marvel’s What If...? was inevitable

In sprawling franchises, and especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fan-favorite villain can often be too perfectly cast to waste on a one-off. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki burrowed his way into the Thor franchise and came out the other end with his own heroic turn in a Disney Plus show. Bucky’s turn as The Winter Soldier only lasted a few movies before he chilled out in Wakanda and Sebastian Stan became Avengers material. In Elizabeth Olsen’s hands, Wanda Maximoff swung from a villain to a hero to somewhere in between in WandaVision. And Karen Gillan’s traumatic arc as Nebula hit so hard that Avengers: Endgame hinged on her jumping over to the hero side.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Bluey is the Kid’s Show That’s More Popular Than Loki on Disney+

To be fair it’s not hard to think that a show like Bluey would overtake Loki or any other show, especially in a pandemic when a lot of people still aren’t going out as much as they used to. Plus, there are other factors that would explain why Bluey is overtaking other shows, such as the fact that it’s a simple program, doesn’t challenge kids too much but also doesn’t dumb down anything for them, and is colorful and chipper the whole way throughout. Animation such as Looney Tunes is classic, as are several of the other Disney animated series that are there to be enjoyed, and to be realistic, the popularity of any show on Disney+ is bound to come and go depending on the interests of the fans. One should recall that when a lot of us were kids we went through cartoons left and right whenever they were introduced, and didn’t always bemoan when they were taken off unless they were one of our favorites. Just think of how many shows Disney+ promoted when they first started up a while ago and how many shows they didn’t fully promote when moving to a streaming platform.
TV SeriesComplex

Marvel’s ‘What If...?’ is a Must-Watch for Marvel Diehards

One of the greatest strengths and defining features of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is—through dozens of movies and now TV series—how interconnected it is. For some, these connections are daunting, while for others the shared nature is what makes spending time in the world so engaging. With the early canon of the MCU about to enter its 10th year, the days of Phase 1 feel like an old hat. They’re not disposable by any means, but they’re so well-established that it may be easy to take them for granted.
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marvel’s Eternals final trailer reveals their true enemy The Deviants

The final trailer for Marvel Studios Eternals has just been released and it finally shows us who they’re going to be up against. The monstrous Deviants. The final trailer for Marvel’s Eternals reveals a little more about the god-like heroes appearing in the MCU’s phase four. According to the trailers, These god-like beings arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. They were first known as the Changing People, however, the Eternals dubbed them as Deviants. These monsters were genetically engineered by the Celestials and are also historical enemies of the Eternals, their racial cousins.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? poster teases Marvel Zombies

Ahead of the series’ premiere this Wednesday, Disney+ has shared another poster for Marvel Studios’ first ever animated series What If…?, which teases the upcoming Marvel Zombies-inspired episode; check it out here…. What If..? features the voice talents of Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange),...
