Singled Out: Silver Cave's Red (Pokemon)

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Cave play tribute to Pokemon with their just released brand new single called "Red" and to celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. We wanted to do "Red" for many reasons. Firstly, I have always loved the Pokemon franchise. It's one...

www.antimusic.com

Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Ro Myra's Jump Into The Water

Ro Myra just released her new album, "Nowhere, Nebraska", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Jump into the Water." Here is the story:. My friend J Wagner (who crafts gorgeous songs, some of which are on Gregory Alan Isokav's Grammy-nominated album, "Evening Machines"), introduced me to a songwriting process that I believe he created and calls "translitic songwriting." It was through this process that the third song on my album, "Jump into the Water," was born.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Rockborn's Rock Me Harder

Rockborn just released their new single "Rock Me Harder" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Luanne Reid to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. 'Rock Me Harder', was born out of a couple of rough ideas between John (Lyell - guitarist), who had this incredibly heavy riff, and some lyrics I had been toying with for quite some time. His riff gave me a shove in the right lyrical direction. I needed the "foundation" and inspiration that his riffs gave me to finish the lyrics, and of course after hearing Dino (Serna - Bass), and Gary (Gabaldon - drums), throw in their ingenious licks to John's riffs, I was able to come up with the melody lines and the phrasing needed to kick this song into gear.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Cruzados' On The Tilt A Whirl

Cruzados just released their new album "She's Automatic" and to celebrate we asked bassist/songwriter Tony Marsico to tell us about the track "On The Tilt A Whirl." Here is the story:. When I was a young teenager my friends and I anxiously counted down the days till the circus rolled...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor

Americana star PI just released her new album "Live From Memphis" and to celebrate she tells us about the new single and video from the effort, "No Sin To Be Poor". Here is the story:. PI said of the inspiration for the song: I was thinking about my mom, who...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Chris Mardini's I'll Try

NYC singer/songwriter Chris Mardini is gearing up to release his self-titled debut album on October 15th and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "I'll Try." Here is the story:. "I'll Try" is the first complete song I've ever written. It's funny how, in the context...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Crystal Casino Band's Not About You

Washington D.C. indie rockers The Crystal Casino Band just released their new album, "Not About You", and to celebrate we asked the band to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:. Jarrod Hendricks, Lead Guitarist: It was about December 2019 when the first version of "Not About...
MusicantiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming the track "Stratego" as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Senjutsu." Due September 3, the project was recorded at Guillaume Tell Studio in France in 2019 with producer Kevin Shirley. "The setup there is perfect for our needs," explains Steve Harris. "The building used...
MusicantiMUSIC

Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release a series of expanded 40th anniversary deluxe editions of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You", on October 22. Featuring the hits "Start Me Up" and "Waiting On A Friend", the original record has been remastered for 2021 as a standalone set, with most packages featuring a set of unreleased recordings and a 1982 concert from London's Wembley Stadium.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Arietta of Spirits Review (PS4)

When I first caught a glimpse of Arietta of the Spirits, the visuals grabbed me immediately, being so clean in color and detail. Adding a paranormal plot to the mix and a Zelda-like gameplay simplicity left me eager to dive in. But does the game stay spirited through to the end? Or did it wind up dead in the water? Let’s find out!
Musicmovieboozer.com

Louise Aubrie: Ours (Single Review)

From the very first energetic moments of “Ours”, the latest single from Louise Aubrie’s upcoming album, Antonio, it’ll be hard for you to do anything else but listen. Fierce vocals, even fiercer guitar, intense percussions, and a sound that perfectly captures NYC indie rock- blend it all together and you have this incredible gem of a single. Aubrie’s passionate yet kick-ass delivery of a love affair from her past shows she’s a woman not afraid to take what she wants. Musically, this is indie music done right. Fast, heavy on the thunderous beats, and when it’s over you want to listen to it again and again. As Aubrie says, “We found it too hard to resist . . . resist, resist.” Yes, you will find it hard to resist playing it over and over. Should be easy to do with one beer to down it to.
Theater & DanceNME

Hear a snippet of Red Velvet’s upcoming single ‘Queendom’

Red Velvet have shared a snippet of their highly-anticipated new song ‘Queendom’, alongside a preview of its choreography. During the latest episode of South Korean variety show MMTG, the five-member act gave viewers a preview of their upcoming song ‘Queendom’. At the request of interviewer and producer Lee Eun-jae, Red Velvet performed a snippet of their energetic new single for the first time.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Latest Trailer Offers Another Glimpse Into The Gameplay

The Pokemon Company said we would see news on Pokemon Legends: Arceus soon. Today we have a new trailer which is finally giving players another glimpse into the game that fans have been waiting for since the start of this year. This next mainline installment is coming in 2022. Today we got another look at some of the Pokemon, both new and old, along with gameplay mechanics.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Out of Line (Switch) Review

A basic puzzle-platformer with a beautiful hand-drawn style. Hand-drawn art styles can make for some of the most attractive backgrounds in video games, and 2D puzzle-platformers that involve interaction with the environment lend themselves well to these types of visuals. Out of Line may not be the most challenging or the most lengthy entry in that genre, but it’s well-paced and provides an enjoyable experience for players of all ages. That said, the rudimentary gameplay and lack of puzzle variety make it hard to recommend for those seeking something with more depth.
MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for their cover of "Sad But True", which comes from the all-star tribute album to the band's "Black Album", entitled "The Metallica Blacklist." Arriving next month in sync with the release of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica's 1991 self-titled fifth album,...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Heartbreak Radio

Casey Ahern just released her brand new EP, "Where I Run", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track "Heartbreak Radio." Here is the story:. "Heartbreak Radio," the latest single off my new EP, Where I Run, is an ode to those sad, heartbreaking country songs we all know and love. You know, the ones when you change the dial to the country station, and it's "my dog died, my wife left me and my truck broke down!"

