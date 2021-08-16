Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

L.A. Guns Stream 'Knock Me Down' and Announce Album

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A. Guns are streaming a brand new track called "Knock Me Down," which is the lead single from their just announced studio album, "Checkered Past". The album is set to be released on November 12th. We were sent the following details: Written and recorded during late 2020 and early 2021, "Checkered Past" sees Tracii Guns, Phil Lewis, and company continuing with the darker lyrical tone of the preceding studio albums, "The Devil You Know" and "The Missing Peace", while incorporating their classic rock influences into the mix. Heavier songs are mixed with bluesier, boogie inducing tracks and dark, introspective ballads, often harkening back to the first three albums the band made, but also pushing the band forward. When fans absorb the album as a whole, they'll see that the tracklisting is divided up into 'sets' or 'suites', where a sonic style is explored across multiple songs before moving on to the next, making for a remarkable listening experience.

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracii Guns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Guns#Knock Me Down#Classic Rock#L A Guns Stream Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Musicfullaccessmagazine.com

Machine Gun Kelly Announces Next Album, Born With Horns

Multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, announced his new album born with hornstoday via a matching tattoo with the album’s executive producer and frequent collaborator, Travis Barker. born with horns will be the Rockstar’s sixth studio album and follows his 2020 Platinum album Tickets To My Downfall which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has received multiple awards including an MTV VMA, Billboard Awards for “Best Rock Album” and “Best Rock Artist” and an iHeart Radio Award.
MusicVulture

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Get Matching Tats to Announce the New MGK Album

Megan Fox dater and Lollapalooza parkour-er Machine Gun Kelly announced today that he has a new album coming up, and it will be called born with horns. While artists like Taylor Swift make announcements by sending their fans on hair-splitting scavenger hunts, that’s not MGK’s speed. He likes to spell things out. In this case, he spelled it out on his forearm, getting matching tattoos with Blink-182’s Travis Barker that both read “born with horns” in a hard-rock Gothic font. A statement from Universal Music Group confirmed that Barker will serve as the album’s executive producer. In a video posted to Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram, he and Barker show off their new ink. “Bro, that shit looks hard as fuck,” MGK says.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Guns N’ Roses perform reworked song live, now called “Absurd”

During a performance at Boston’s Fenway Park, Guns N’ Roses played a song once called “Silkworms” during its concert Tuesday night, August 3, at Boston’s Fenway Park. Axl Rose introduced the song this way:. “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of...
Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Full Album Stream: Gorsedd FM – The Promise of Rot

Streaming black metal, Boul God, Death Shadow Records, Esfinge de la Calavera, New York, Post-Punk. If you followed the Phillipstown, NY-based enigmatic duo Gorsedd FM since their meandering, depressive black metal debut, on down the winding, serpentine way through their electro- and neo-folk-heavy releases and stuck around even after their mostly instrumental acoustic guitar EP, even you stalwart fans of this sincere yet elusive two-piece, if you’ve kept up through all of that you should almost see The Promise of Rot coming. I say almost because there’s really no preparing for these 11 tracks.
MusicSea Coast Echo

Guns N' Roses drop studio version of ABSURD

Guns N' Roses have released the studio version of 'ABSURD'. Axl Rose and co gave the reworked version of 'Silkworms' its live debut at Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this week, and they've now made it available to stream. 'Silkworms' was featured on 2008’s 'Chinese Democracy' LP, but dates back to...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Album Stream: Spice – ‘TEN’

After a decade in the making, the Queen of Dancehall has unleashed her debut album ‘TEN.’. Putting years of label drama in rearview, the stage blazer is driving forward with today’s arrival of the 15-track set. Fueled by viral smash ‘Go Down Deh (ft. Sean Paul & Shaggy),’ the LP...
MusicNME

Guns N’ Roses release explosive new track ‘Absurd’

Guns N’ Roses have shared the full studio version of ‘Absurd’, after debuting the track at a live show earlier this week. The newly released effort was previously known as ‘Silkworms’ and written in 2001 during sessions for the band’s sixth album ‘Chinese Democracy’, which arrived in 2008 after a string of notorious delays.
MusicSFGate

Watch Axl Rose Honor Biz Markie With 'Just a Friend' Singalong at Guns N' Roses Show

Axl Rose honored the late Biz Markie Thursday at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium by singing an extended portion of his 1989 classic “Just a Friend” during the intro to “November Rain.” He then returned to the “oh, baby, you, you got what I need” refrain just before Slash’s guitar solo, and yet again as the song came to an end. Check out fan-shot footage above.
Rock Musicdecibelmagazine.com

Full Album Stream: Alchemy of Flesh – “Ageless Abominations”

Full Album Stream, Streaming Alchemy of Flesh, death metal, premiere, Redefining Darkness. Ageless Abominations, the debut album from Alchemy of Flesh, is death metal through and through. A new solo project from multi-instrumentalist Tim Rowland, Ageless Abominations is rooted firmly in the Florida style of American death metal, looking to Morbid Angel as the main inspiration behind the sound.
MusicJamBase

Guns N’ Roses Unveils ‘New’ Song ‘Absurd’ At Fenway Park

Guns N’ Roses debuted a song entitled “Absurd” on Tuesday night at Fenway Park in Boston. “Absurd” isn’t completely new as it’s based on “Silkworms,” an unreleased tune which dates back to the Chinese Democracy sessions as per Ultimate Classic Rock. “Some of you might have heard this under another...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Fragile release video trailer for new album

UK prog rock band Fragile, who feature Claire Hamill and That Joe Payne guitarist Oliver Day, have released a video trailer for their brand new studio album Beyond, which you can watch below. This is the second album of original material by the quartet, who are also known as a...
Musicedm.com

Nero Announce Third Album

Many fans of electronic music consider Nero's 2011 debut album, Welcome Reality, to be one of the best in the history of the genre. Now, on the 10th anniversary of their masterpiece, the group have announced that a third album is on the way. The Grammy-winning trio took to social...
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Coldplay Release 'LeftRightLeftRightLeft' Live Album On Streaming Services

On May 15, 2009, Coldplay released a live album called LeftRightLeftRightLeft that they gave away during the remainder of their Viva La Vida tour. It was also available to download for free on their website but was taken down before the release of the band's second live album Live 2012. Now, the nine-song collection is available on streaming services for the first time.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Sam Evian Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Knock Knock”

Sam Evian has announced a new album, Time to Melt, and shared its first single, “Knock Knock,” via a video for it. He’s also announced some new tour dates. Time to Melt is due out October 29 via Fat Possum. Check out “Knock Knock” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

Ghost Hounds Announce Sophomore Album ‘A Little Calamity’ — New Single “Good Old Days” Now Streaming!

Blues-rock band Ghost Hounds has announced their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, set to be released on September 3rd via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their brand new song, “Good Old Days” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. Pre-order A Little Calamity here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy