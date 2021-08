Following the release of his single “Gone” a few weeks ago, PARKER is back with the second look at his forthcoming debut album in “Gateway” feat. Lucas Marx. Dipping his toes into the D&B realm, Parker shows that he's much more than a one-trick pony; in fact, his music has so much more depth and versatility to it than most may realize. His debut album is rumored to an amalgamation of styles that highlights who he is and what he's capable of as an artist.