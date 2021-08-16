Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISS have announced that they will be staging a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino that is set to kick off just before New Year's Eve. The residency comes is in the midst of iconic band's End Of The Road farewell...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zappos Theater#Casino#Hollywood#Kiss Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Journey sets six-show residency at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Don't stop believin', Las Vegas. Famed rock band Journey has announced a new residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this December. Co-founder Neal Schon will play guitar as the band takes the stage for six shows: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10 and 11.
Las Vegas, NVFrankfort Times

Adele set for huge Las Vegas residency pay deal

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency. The 33-year-old singer has reportedly been speaking to various session musicians to see if they are available and willing to make a long-term commitment for a concert series in Sin City.
Las Vegas, NVzumic.com

KISS Plan 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas is a city that likes to party every day, but now they will have a chance to rock and roll all night with KISS!. The legendary rockers have shared dates for a Las Vegas residency in 2021 and 2022. At this time, 12 newly announced shows are scheduled in December of 2021 and January into February of 2022. The events will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. KISS is currently in North American performing their End of the Road final tour and then will head to South America and Australia before visiting Europe in 2022.
Las Vegas, NVtravelvegas.com

Backstreet Holiday Residency Las Vegas

It’s time to start thinking about making holiday plans again. This season was a bit of a mess for many people last year. It appears as though we might have a slightly more normal holiday season this year. The venues inside Las Vegas casinos aren’t wasting any time getting ready.
Mansfield, MAwesb.com

KISS Kicks Off Summer 2021 Tour In Mansfield (Video)

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its “End Of The Road” farewell tour last night (Wednesday, August 18) at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The concert marked the band’s first full-length live appearance in front of an audience since March 2020. KISS frontman Paul Stanley tweeted after...
Gamblingstaradvertiser.com

Las Vegas Advisor: Main Street casino in Vegas announces reopening date

It took a while, but one of the last casinos to remain closed after last year’s shutdown has announced an opening date. Downtown’s Main Street Station will finally reopen on Sept. 8. And in news almost as significant as the opening itself, the casino will open with an operating buffet.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

L.A. Guns Stream 'Knock Me Down' and Announce Album

L.A. Guns are streaming a brand new track called "Knock Me Down," which is the lead single from their just announced studio album, "Checkered Past". The album is set to be released on November 12th. We were sent the following details: Written and recorded during late 2020 and early 2021, "Checkered Past" sees Tracii Guns, Phil Lewis, and company continuing with the darker lyrical tone of the preceding studio albums, "The Devil You Know" and "The Missing Peace", while incorporating their classic rock influences into the mix. Heavier songs are mixed with bluesier, boogie inducing tracks and dark, introspective ballads, often harkening back to the first three albums the band made, but also pushing the band forward. When fans absorb the album as a whole, they'll see that the tracklisting is divided up into 'sets' or 'suites', where a sonic style is explored across multiple songs before moving on to the next, making for a remarkable listening experience.
MusicantiMUSIC

Myles Kennedy Announces The Ides Of March UK Tour

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy has announced dates for a full band tour of the UK in support of his latest album, "The Ides Of March." The two-week series will open in Bristol on December 3, with shows wrapping up in Bournemouth on December 14. "I've spent the last year dreaming of...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

David Lee Roth Sends 18 Middle Fingers to Kiss’ Gene Simmons

David Lee Roth served up a succinct response on social media to Gene Simmons’ recent critiques of his performance style. Kiss resumed their farewell tour earlier this week and announced a Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood that will run from December through February. Speaking to Rolling Stone this week, Simmons made clear that Roth will not be supporting the band on the remainder of its farewell tour as he had before the coronavirus pandemic.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

A familiar face happened to be in the neighborhood to help celebrate a jackpot Monday in downtown Las Vegas. After Renee scored a Lock It Link jackpot for $129,931.13 at Circa, owner and CEO Derek Stevens, came over to offer congratulations to the winner, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Seattle, WAantiMUSIC

Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Seattle Residency

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has announced dates for a mini-residency in Seattle, WA next month. The rocker will play three shows at the city's Neptune Theater on October 13, 16, and 17. "Hola good souls!," says Wilson. "I'm stoked to announce that I'll be returning to Seattle in October...
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Residents react to smoky skies across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distant wildfires in California and a northwest flow are bringing smoky and hazy skies to Southern Nevada, changing many residents’ weekend plans. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday due to the unhealthy air quality from the wildfire smoke.
MusicantiMUSIC

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Anthrax have announced dates for a fall 2022 40th anniversary tour of the UK and Europe. Set to begin with the launch of eight UK shows in late September, the six-week series will see the thrash outfit play 28 dates in 16 countries by the time it wraps up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5; crossover thrash band Municipal Waste will support on all shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy