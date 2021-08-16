Cancel
Auriel Rudnick Signs Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
Auriel Rudnick has signed a three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios , Variety has learned exclusively.

“I am excited to bring the kind of stories to life that I believe have long wanted to be told, and I am especially excited to be doing this with the phenomenal team at Paramount Television Studios,” Rudnick said. “Their support and interest in telling these same stories has been incredible.”

Rudnick began her career as an assistant on the Netflix series “On My Block” before moving up to staff writer.  Her other credits include Chernin Entertainment’s “Circe,” Paramount Television Studios and Hulu’s upcoming “The Devil in the White City,” and a to-be-announced FX show. She is currently a consulting producer on Paramount TV Studios’ “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” She is also currently developing an original series with Chernin Entertainment.

“We’ve loved working with Auriel and are thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with such a talented rising star,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount Plus original scripted series.

Rudnick is represented by Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Mark Gochman.

