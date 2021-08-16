Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford County, NC

Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

By Jamie Biggs
greensboro.com
 4 days ago

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,778 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,122,412. There were a total of 32,325 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 12.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Guilford County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Health Data#Triad#Cdc#Covidnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy