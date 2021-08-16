Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data
The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,778 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,122,412. There were a total of 32,325 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 12.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.greensboro.com
