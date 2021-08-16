Three Newton colleges get $180M for campus upgrades

Information was provided by school representatives. In instances where schools did not respond to the BBJ's survey request, enrollment data was obtained from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education 2020-2021 Non-Public School Report. Schools that did not respond to the BBJ survey and for which DOE's enrollment data was used include: Phillips Academy, Bishop Feehan High School, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Saint John's High School, Lowell Catholic, Noble and Greenough School, St. Mary's High, Saint Paul Diocesan Junior/Senior High School, Whitinsville Christian School, Worcester Academy, The Park School and Shady Hill School. Tuition provided, in most instances, represents the 2021-2022 school year.
