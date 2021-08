No More “Cookie Cutter” Diet Plans

This summer was surrounded by food, whether that was from barbecues, the Wisconsin State Fair, or eating out at new restaurants. You may feel a little heavier after these activities, but the Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa will help ensure that the weight doesn’t continue to add up. Joining us today to discuss the two different weight loss programs is Angie Schaefer, the Clinic Manager. Angie will also share some fantastic specials that the clinic has to offer!