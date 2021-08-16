Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunite: ‘When your sun and stars rolls into town’

By Tarrah Gibbons
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke had a mini “Game of Thrones” reunion over the week while they celebrated the birthday of the show’s co-creator David Benioff, according to People. The two stars shared posts on Instagram that showed both of them smiling. “When your sun and stars rolls into town...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Kit Harington
Person
David Benioff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Khaleesi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
MoviesSea Coast Echo

Why Jason Momoa wouldn't play Game of Thrones character again

Jason Momoa wouldn't play his 'Game of Thrones' character again. The 42-year-old star portrayed Kahl Drogo in the fantasy drama series and he admitted it was "really, really, really hard" to shoot some of his scenes, including the Dothraki leader's wedding night rape of his young new wife Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) but he accepted it was his job at the time, though it's not an experience he's keen to repeat.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Jason Momoa Calls Out Reporter’s ‘Icky’ Question

Jason Momoa called out a reporter for asking an “icky” question about his Game of Thrones character. Momoa starred as Khal Drogo in Season 1 of the HBO drama, and is currently filming the sequel to Aquaman, and is set to appear in Dune, Sweet Girl and Apple TV‘s See.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Why Jason Momoa Isn’t a ‘Big Fan’ of His Children Following His Acting Footsteps

Blazing their own trail! Jason Momoa doesn’t want his and Lisa Bonet’s two children to act like their parents. “One of them wants to do it and I’m not a fan,” the Game of Thrones alum, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 10, of daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakfa-Wolf, 12. “I don’t want them to. I don’t know. I’ll try my damnedest to keep them out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

Talk About a Sweet Girl! Find Out All About Jason Momoa's "Perfect" Life With Wife Lisa Bonet

As someone who’s gone from living in a hotel to starring in Aquaman, Jason Momoa is living proof that anything can happen—including marrying a major Generation X goddess-like Lisa Bonet! The 42-year-old actor may have conquered Hollywood with his big pecs, big smiles and boundless enthusiasm—as well as his acclaimed performances in projects like The Red Road, See and the new Netflix film Sweet Girl—but it’s his long-term romance with his wife that makes him proudest of all.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reunion of two Game of Thrones actors

They know each other very well and thanks to the series of Game of Thrones shared a story that left its mark on fans of the epic show HBO. Emilia Clarke Y Jason Momoa They met again and celebrated the occasion through Instagram, where the young actress uploaded a photo with her former partner in which the actors are very happy. The image did not go unnoticed and more than two million people liked it.
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

Lena Headey, Hannah Waddingham Revisit Traumatic 'Game Of Thrones' Scene

Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham recently looked back on their time on "Game of Thrones," including one traumatic scene they filmed. The two friends reunited for a video chat for Entertainment Weekly, where Waddingham recalled meeting Headey on her first day on the set of the HBO series. They had shot the sequence in which her character, "Shame Nun" Septa Unella, parades a naked Cersei (Headey) through the crowded streets of King's Landing while chanting "Shame!"
TV & VideosPopculture

Jason Momoa Reacts After Being Asked If He Regrets 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa was not pleased when an interviewer recently asked him if he regretted portraying a rape scene in the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. Momoa played Khal Drogo in the series, where the story kicked off with his wedding to Daenerys Targaryen. Momoa was thoughtful in his answer and even brought it up later on to turn it back on that reporter.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Jokingly Faults His 6-Month-Old Son for Hilarious Fatherhood Development

Former Game of Thrones co-stars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their baby, a son, in February, and Harington has been opening up about the trials of new parenthood while promoting the second season of Modern Love. Harington stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss Modern Love and his upcoming role in Marvel's Eternals, and he explained that he and Leslie are in "that gorgeous stage," but they are dealing with lots of "useless" parenting advice from everyone around them.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Reveals Where He Wants His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star To Go

Over his illustrious and eclectic career, Jason Momoa has had a number of interesting milestones, from starring in a billion-dollar Aquaman movie to starting his own rock climbing reality show. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Momoa would be among the roster of celebrities to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony expected to take place in the coming years. While details surrounding Momoa's aspect of the proceedings are still under wraps, he did tease where he would love to see his star placed during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jason Momoa won’t let his kids watch Baywatch or Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa has banned the word ‘Baywatch’ from his household. The ‘Aquaman’ star has revealed he won’t let his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, watch the action drama series which launched his small-screen career when he played hunk Jason Ioane. Appearing on Australia’s Fitzy And Wippa show, presenter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy