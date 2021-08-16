Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderoath have announced a North American headline tour in support of their upcoming album, Voyeurist, scheduled for February and March of 2022. OG metalcore stalwarts Every Time I Die and everyone’s favorite new band Spiritbox will support. Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain states:. “There was a time during the pandemic where...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#San Antonio#Brooklyn#North American Tour#Og#Vip#Ticketmaster Com#Fearless Records#Az#Wa Knitting Factory#Ut#Co#Il#Mi#Ct#Ma House#Pa Stage#Ny#Md#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musictheprp.com

Dying Fetus, Terror, Brand Of Sacrifice & Vitriol Announce Fall Tour

Dying Fetus will be headlining a U.S. tour this fall with Terror, Brand Of Sacrifice and Vitriol joining them on the run. Tickets for the trek will go up this Friday, August 13th at 10:00am EDT / 07:00am PDT. You can find the dates below:. 10/26 Louisville, KY – Diamond...
Rock MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Dying Fetus Announce Fall 2021 Headline Tour Dates

Who's ready to crush it this fall? Death metal dealers Dying Fetus are ready to bring the heavy with a brand new fall headlining tour that will kick off in late October carrying over through a majority of November. The band will be bringing a hard-hitting lineup along with them...
Phoenix, AZPaste Magazine

Injury Reserve Announce New Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Following the release of their 2019 self-titled debut, Injury Reserve was put on pause after the passing of member Stepa J. Groggs. Now, a year on since the unexpected loss, Injury Reserve has broken their silence with the announcement of their newest album By the Time I Get to Phoenix. The album was largely completed before Grogg’s passing, and will include his contributions. A single and video is expected to arrive this week.
Chicago, ILbrooklynvegan.com

Tasha shares new single “Lake Superior,” announces North American tour

Chicago artist Tasha is preparing the follow-up to her debut album, Alone at Last, which she released in 2018 via Father/Daughter Records. We heard "Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?" earlier this year, and now she's shared another new single, "Lake Superior," which has beautiful orchestration augmenting the intimate vocals and guitar. "I think this song is my way of being there for my mom and telling her I’m there for her, even if it’s a few years too late." Tasha says of the track, which you can watch the video for below.
Music98online.com

Underoath announces 2022 tour dates behind upcoming 'Voyeurist' album

Underoath has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, Voyeurist. The trek, which will also feature Spiritbox and Every Time I Die on the bill, launches February 18 in Dallas, and will wrap up March 25 in Atlanta. “There was a time during the...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Ty Segall announces 2022 North American tour, shares “Feel Good” video ft. Denée Segall

One of the highlights from Ty Segall's great new album Harmonizer is "Feel Good," which veers into skronky new wave territory and features his wife, Denée, on lead vocals. “’Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond," says Denée. "It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”
Rock Musichennemusic.com

Megadeth reveal bassist for North American tour

Megadeth have revealed that bassist James Lomenzo will rejoin the lineup for the band’s upcoming rescheduled North American tour with Lamb Of God. Lomenzo was previously a member of the group from 2006-2010; he appeared on two of the group's studio albums: 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame." “I’m happy...
MusicMetalSucks

Video: Megadeth Rehearse for Upcoming Tour With Lamb of God

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro have each shared video of Megadeth rehearsing for their upcoming tour with Lamb of God, Trivium, and Hatebreed (replacing In Flames). You can watch the clips below. Earlier this week, Megadeth announced that their former bassist, James LoMenzo, would be rejoining them for this...
MusicMetalSucks

Dani Filth and Ed Sheeran Have Been Discussing a Collaboration

Last month, Ed Sheeran, presumably concerned that being an adult ginger who writes prom songs didn’t make him icky enough, professed to be a longtime fan of “death metal” bands like Cradle of Filth and Slipknot. And maybe you thought that was the first and last time we’d ever hear...
Public HealthMetalSucks

Korn Cancel Show Amidst Confirmed Covid-19 Case

Korn have become the latest act in the heavy music community to cancel at least one show mid-tour after a case of Covid-19 cropped up within their camp. The band’s performance last night, August 14, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA was canceled earlier in the day when the band broke the news on social media. It’s not known publicly whether the infected person is a member of the band or someone on their crew.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Former Exodus Drummer John Tempesta Temporarily Re-Joins the Band

Earlier this year, Exodus opted to delay their new album, Persona Non Grata, from the spring to the fall so that their drummer, Tom Hunting, could undergo cancer treatment, recover from that treatment, and then be able to tour with the band to support the album. Unfortunately, even with the...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Every Time I Die announce new album ‘Radical’ (exclusive turquoise vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our opaque turquoise vinyl variant of Every Time I Die's new album. Every Time I Die have been rolling out singles from their highly anticipated ninth album since late 2020, and now they've finally announced it and released its fourth single. The album's called Radical, it was produced by Will Putney, and it arrives October 22 via Epitaph. The label says that "while inspired by the unrest and upheaval around the world over the past five years, Radical focuses on humanity, decency, self-worth, and even a bit of spirituality more so than politics." And ETID frontman Keith Buckley adds, "I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."
Musicindierockcafe.com

Ty Segall’s new video single and North American tour dates

One of indie/alt rock’s best artists of the past decade, San Francisco guitarist and songwriter Ty Segall, has dropped a new video single, “Feel Good.”. And, yes, it does feel good, in an edgy, swaggering way. “Feel Good” chugs along with a throbbing beat and spikey guitar riffs. Denee Segall lends sultry vocals and attire throughout. The storyline features the couple in various poses and driving an old 70’s gas-guzzler through the nighttime streets marked by vivid technicolor scenes.
Musictheprp.com

Every Time I Die To Release New Album “Radical” In October, Debut “Post-Boredom” Music Video

Every Time I Die have announced an October 22nd release date through Epitaph for their long-awaited ninth studio album, “Radical“. Arriving alongside word of the album’s release date is the below official music video for the band’s newest single from it, “Post-Boredom“. That video was directed by the band’s former drummer Daniel Davison and his significant other Tes Hash.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Video: Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Rehearses With Soulfly

Fear Factory guitarist Dino “Big DC” Cazares* has shared video of himself rehearsing “Eye for an Eye” with Max and Zyon Cavalera for Soulfly’s upcoming tour. So if you either forgot that Cazares is gonna be playing guitar on Soulfly’s upcoming tour, you had any doubt whether or not the band would play one of their most famous tracks on that tour, or you just really love people rehearsing, this is the video for you.
Public HealthMetalSucks

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19

After calling off their show this past Saturday, August 14 due to “a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp,” the California nu-metal band has now revealed that vocalist Jonathan Davis has tested positive for the virus. As a result, six of the band’s upcoming concerts are being rescheduled, while...
Public HealthMetalSucks

Pop Evil Singer Leigh Kakaty Tests Positive for Covid-19

A day after announcing that a member of their “team” tested positive for Covid-19 and canceling one concert as a result, hard rock act Pop Evil have revealed that it’s singer Leigh Kakaty who has contracted the virus and postponed several more live shows. In a new message to fans...
Musichypebeast.com

SAINt JHN Announces "In Case We Both Die Young" Tour

Today, SAINt JHN took to social media to reveal his upcoming tour, “In Case We Both Die Young.” The Grammy Award-winning artist’s new tour is in support of his last album, While the World Was Burning, which was released in November of last year featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Kehlani, Future and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy