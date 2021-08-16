Cancel
'Androids' by Chet Haase is on sale now, and you can get started reading for free

By Cody Toombs
androidpolice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published on Aug 13, 2021 and last updated on Aug 16, 2021. The history of Android has been told in many small parts; but to get the whole story you would have to scour thousands of blog posts, hundreds of podcasts, and the minds of a few dozen people that would probably ask you to leave them be — until now, that is. Androids: The Team That Built the Android Operating System is set to release tomorrow, bearing the tale of how the world's most widely used operating system came into existence. If you're curious about the backstory of the OS that you spend half your day staring at when you should really be working, you can buy the book now on Google Play and Amazon Kindle.

