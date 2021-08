Following the release of Trippie Redd's new album Trip At Knight, fans have been raving about a few of the songs on the tracklist. At the same time, everyone is wondering where the promised collaboration with Drake, titled "Betrayal," has gone after previously being revealed as the third song on the album, but not yet being released on streaming platforms. As we patiently wait for the new Drake x Trippie Redd, people have taken a liking to two songs, in particular, gravitating towards "Matt Hardy 999" with Juice WRLD and "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk.