Vincent Crotty Memorial Foundation T-Shirt Fundraiser for Fallen Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd Raises $125,000, Check Presented to Family
SPRING VALLEY, NY – The Vincent Crotty Memorial Foundation presented the family of Jared Lloyd, the Spring Valley firefighter who lost his life in a tragic fire in March, with a check in the amount of $125,000.00. This represents the proceeds of the tee shirt fundraiser created to benefit his two sons. Members of the board were on hand at the Columbian Fire Engine Company No. 1 for the presentation.www.rocklandreport.com
