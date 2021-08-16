Tennessee Titans: Rashad Weaver’s hype train is in no danger of slowing
Rashad Weaver (99), Tennessee Titans Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports image pool) The Tennessee Titans selected four players in the 2021 NFL Draft in the first three rounds before they got to Round 4 and took a flier on Rashad Weaver from the Pitt Panthers. It was a move that didn’t stir up a ton of fanfare at the time other than the acknowledgment that general manager Jon Robinson had acknowledged that the team needed pass rushers and Weaver’s selection shed light on the fact that Robinson had acknowledged that need and was trying to satisfy it.www.chatsports.com
