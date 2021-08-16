Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees’ Severino Suffers Setback in Scranton Start

By Dan Bahl
Posted by 
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Luis Severino comeback train has been delayed. Unfortunately, the news surrounding Severino is actually two-fold. Per MLB.com, the Yankees' right-hander was first scratched from his scheduled start in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Reports surfaced saying "Sevy" experienced tightness in his right shoulder, which appears to be a separate issue from the Tommy John surgery he is currently recovering from.

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
511
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Luis Severino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb Com#Major League#Double A Somerset#Scranton Wilkes Barre#The New York Yankees#The Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Latest on Yankees’ Luis Severino injury | MRI results revealed

NEW YORK — Don’t rule out Luis Severino pitching for the Yankees yet. A second opinion Severino sought on a right shoulder MRI didn’t show any structural damage, according to manager Aaron Boone. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Is Luis Severino’ season in jeopardy? Here’s what Yankees are saying

The Yankees have the results on the MRI taken Monday on pitcher Luis Severino, whose rehab start last Friday night was called off due to shoulder rightness. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. Yankees manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Slated for second opinion

Severino (elbow/groin) will receive a second opinion on his right shoulder in the coming days, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Severino underwent an MRI on Monday, but the Yankees haven't revealed the results. However, the right-hander wants to get insight from Dr. Neal ElAttrache before determining the next step in his recovery process. Severino had his rehab assignment paused after he was scratched from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and a better idea of his status will likely be known once he receives his second opinion.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Gardner on Yankees' bench Thursday

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander John Gant and the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees are starting Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton across the outfield on Thursday. Luke Voit is in the leadoff spot and at designated hitter.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Pitcher Luis Severino nearing return to Yankees rotation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Yankees’ rotation is nearly unrecognizable right now, with Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery on the COVID-19 injured list and Domingo German out with shoulder inflammation, they may be closer to getting some reinforcements. Luis Severino may be back in the rotation after one more...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Return delayed after setback

Urshela (hamstring) suffered a setback and isn't expected to return from the injured list this week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The 29-year-old was targeting a Wednesday activation, but that's no longer possible after he suffered a setback while participating in ground ball drills Monday. The severity of the setback remains unclear, though it's safe to push back Urshela's expected return to at least next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Suffers thumb injury

Torres suffered a thumb injury while sliding into second base in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Mariners, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Torres went 3-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Sunday's contest, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth inning. The 24-year-old will undergo an X-ray and MRI to determine the extent of the issue, and manager Aaron Boone said after the game that he's somewhat concerned about the injury.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees prospects: Luis Severino leads Somerset to first no-hitter

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 vs. Worcester Red Sox. DH Greg Allen 3-4, 2 2B, K — back in lineup after late scratch yesterday. CF Ryan LaMarre 2-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K — and what a dinger! see below. 3B Armando Alvarez 1-5, 2B, 3 K. LF Thomas...
MLBMLB

Notes: Voit on Rizzo; Severino starts no-no

It has been “a really weird year” for Luke Voit -- one he hardly would have expected, coming off a season in which the Yankees' slugger led the Majors in home runs -- but the first baseman says he is feeling good and happy to be back in the lineup. He certainly proved it Monday night, with a home run and an RBI single in the Yankees' 8-6 victory over the Royals in 11 innings.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Luis Severino will get MRI Monday after missing rehab start

CHICAGO — Luis Severino is scheduled to have an MRI on his right shoulder Monday. The Yankees right-hander scratched himself from a scheduled minor league rehab start on Friday night when he could not get his shoulder loose, Aaron Boone said. “It’s very concerning, when he’s getting close to being back with us and everything’s gone really well, and it was enough for him to not make his start,” ...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Luis Severino perfect for 4 in rehab start, Luis Gil optioned after Yankees gem | What it means

This Luis Gil kid sure looked again Sunday making another emergency sport for the injury-riddled Yankees, who have five starting pitchers on the IL. This time, the rookie righthander worked five shutout innings and struck out eight in a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners to run his scoreless streak to 11 innings over his first two Major League starts, both of them coming in a six-day stretch.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees’ Gio Urshela Suffers Setback in Rehab From Hamstring Injury

KANSAS CITY — Over the weekend, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Gio Urshela was expected to return from his left hamstring strain midway through the week in Kansas City. After a setback sustained during a workout at Yankee Stadium, however, Urshela will remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Luis Severino dominates en route to no-hitter in wonderful sign

After a long gap between instances, 2021 has been the Year of the No-Hitter all across the New York Yankees organization. Which is especially ironic, considering this team has been cursed in nearly every other way possible this season. That stretch of bad luck has certainly permeated Luis Severino’s recovery....

Comments / 0

Community Policy