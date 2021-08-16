Yankees’ Severino Suffers Setback in Scranton Start
The Luis Severino comeback train has been delayed. Unfortunately, the news surrounding Severino is actually two-fold. Per MLB.com, the Yankees' right-hander was first scratched from his scheduled start in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Reports surfaced saying "Sevy" experienced tightness in his right shoulder, which appears to be a separate issue from the Tommy John surgery he is currently recovering from.1039thebreezealbany.com
