In cooperation with her own company Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez wants to be a contact person for the younger generation with the “Mental Health 101” initiative. Since Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant and almost didn’t make it, she turned her life upside down. Instead of continuing to reside in an XXL mansion in Los Angeles and being followed daily by paparazzi, she moved to Orange County, a county in southern California, and attended weekly therapy sessions. “Last year I took a few months off. I needed those moments because I had changed myself and grown,” Selena told E Online. “God, if I had known then what I know today … No, you know, I believe it… I believe in good therapy. Sometimes I reflect on my former self and wish I had the opportunity to take myself in my arms. I wish I had experienced some things differently. Now I’m going to therapy.”